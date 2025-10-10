Cancer specialist says adding these simple foods to your plate could naturally lower your risk of cancer: ‘Fruits and…’

What we eat plays a huge role in our overall health, from boosting immunity to reducing the risk of chronic diseases. Nutrition isn’t just about staying fit, it can also influence how our bodies fight serious illnesses. Dr Sharmin Yaqin, M.D. (Oncology) and cancer prevention specialist based in Dubai, shared in her October 1 Instagram post that certain everyday foods may help fight cancer naturally and support your body’s defence against harmful cells. (Also read: Fortis gastroenterologist warns against having ‘chole bhature, kachori' first thing in the morning: ‘Works like acid…’ ) Doctor highlights antioxidant benefits of fruits in cancer defence. (Freepik)

Which foods help in cancer prevention

Dr Sharmin explained, “The special foods that help in cancer prevention are vegetables and fruits. Whole grains not only reduce the risk of cancer but also lower the risk of heart disease and diabetes.”

She further elaborated on the powerful compounds found in plant-based foods: “Fruits and vegetables contain a class of compounds called phytochemicals. Usually, we label food in terms of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats. Among these, polyphenols are important, they have antioxidant properties, which we get from fruits and vegetables.”

Why you should add fruits to your diet

Highlighting the importance of fruits in particular, Dr Yaqin said, “Fruits are especially important because they naturally taste sweet, making them easier to include in our diet. Polyphenols in fruits play a key role, they have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that help scavenge free radicals constantly generated in our bodies, neutralising their harmful effects.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.