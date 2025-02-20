Nutrition and lifestyle tips for cancer prevention: Simple daily habits and diet plan that can cut your risk

Cancer prevention is built on the choices we make every day but the power of prevention lies in a balanced lifestyle. A proactive approach to diet, lifestyle and screenings significantly lowers cancer risk and promotes long-term health. Is your lifestyle putting you at risk? Experts share cancer prevention secrets.(Image by Quick and Dirty Tips)

The truth about cancer prevention:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shubham Garg, Director - Surgical Oncology at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Delhi, shared, “A nutrient-dense diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, plays a key role in protecting the body from harm. These foods provide essential antioxidants and vitamins that support immune function and reduce inflammation, a known factor in cancer development.”

He suggested, “Limiting processed foods, red meats and sugars can further reduce the risk of chronic inflammation and promote overall health. Physical activity is just as important. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, strengthens the immune system, and improves metabolic health—all crucial factors in cancer prevention. Studies show that moderate exercise, such as walking or swimming, can lower the risk of cancers like breast, colon, and lung.”

Cutting down on processed meat seems beneficial for the prevention of breast cancer.(Shutterstock)

In addition to diet and exercise, Dr Shubham Garg advised, “Managing stress, getting enough sleep, and avoiding harmful habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are vital. These lifestyle choices contribute to lowering cancer risk and improving overall well-being. While genetics are beyond our control, lifestyle changes are within our grasp. Small, consistent actions—like eating well, staying active, and caring for mental health—can make a significant impact. Cancer prevention is a long-term commitment that empowers us to take control of our health and reduce the risk of disease.”

These everyday foods may help prevent cancer

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Anil Thakwani, Consultant and Senior Oncologist at ShardaCare-Health City, echoed, “A nutritious diet rich in fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins supplies the body with essential nutrients that hamper cellular damage. Limiting processed foods, red meats, and sugar reduces inflammation and lowers cancer risks. Equally important is maintaining adequate weight. Obesity is linked to several cancers, making regular physical activity a vital component of prevention. Engage in activities such as walking, yoga, or swimming, to keep your body active and your mind stress-free.”

He cautioned, “Tobacco and excessive alcohol are significant cancer risk factors. Quitting smoking and Preventing passive smoking and alcohol intake can drastically reduce these risks. Protecting yourself from harmful UV rays by wearing sunscreen and seeking shade is essential for skin cancer prevention. Avoiding unnecessary radiological investigations like X-rays, CT scans, etc can decrease the risk. Screening tests and regular checkups can detect abnormalities early, improving outcomes. Additionally, managing stress through mindfulness, meditation or hobbies strengthens immunity and enhances overall health.”

Organisations across the world working on cancer prevention have set recommendations on diet and physical activity as part of their strategy to prevent the disease.(Shutterstock)

Dr RR Dutta, HOD - Internal Medicine at Paras Health in Gurugram, recommended, “Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting processed foods, red meat and unhealthy fats; include anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, green tea and berries to reduce cancer risk. Maintain a healthy weight through portion control, mindful eating and regular exercise, as obesity increases cancer risk. Stay active with at least 150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise per week to boost immunity.”

He concluded, “Avoid tobacco, quit smoking and limit alcohol intake to reduce risks. Minimise exposure to pesticides, pollutants and industrial toxins while using sunscreen (SPF 30+) for skin cancer prevention. Manage stress with meditation, deep breathing, and social connections to support immunity. Get regular screenings like mammograms, Pap smears, colonoscopies and PSA tests and vaccinate against HPV and Hepatitis B for early detection and prevention.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.