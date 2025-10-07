Cancer specialist shares 5 surprising foods you eat every day that are loaded with ‘hidden sugar’: From milk tea to…

Sugar is everywhere in our diets, from obvious sweets to everyday foods we think are healthy. Most of us have no idea how much sugar we're actually consuming. Dr Krishna warns about hidden sugars in everyday foods and their impact on health.(Freepik)

Dr Tarang Krishna, cancer specialist and managing director at Dr Krishna's Cancer Healer Centre, Delhi, shared in his September 27 Instagram post 5 everyday items that are surprisingly high in sugar. (Also read: Max Hospital cardiology director shares what perfect Indian plate really looks like: ‘Add 1 or 2 rotis and…' )

"If you are consuming these things in your daily life, it means you are taking in a lot of sugar," Dr Krishna explains. "Some items you eat regularly seem normal, but they are actually loaded with sugar."

He further highlights the top five sugar-heavy foods we often overlook:

1. Breakfast cereals

"Just one bowl can contain 3–4 tablespoons of sugar," Dr Krishna says.

2. Flavoured yoghurt

"It may seem healthy, but the sugar content is so high it can equal a dessert," he warns.

3. Ketchup and sausages

"When you eat them with fries or samosas, the added ketchup can make it impossible to track your sugar intake," Dr Krishna points out.

4. Packaged fruit juices

"Even if the label says 100% fruit juice, many contain added sugar," he cautions.

5. Tea and coffee

"We often add two to three teaspoons of sugar in the morning, which can significantly raise our sugar levels," he adds.

Dr Krishna advises, "Be aware and track your sugar intake carefully. Even everyday foods can contribute to excessive sugar consumption without you realising it."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.