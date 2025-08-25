Cancer specialist warns your ‘tea, pakora and even tap water could be cancer traps in monsoon’

Monsoons don't just increase your chances of health illnesses and infections, they can also bring cancer risks. Yes, you read that right. In an Instagram post shared on August 24, Dr Tarang Krishna, MD, a cancer specialist, shared how monsoon becomes a cancer trap if you don't keep in mind a few safety measures. We love the rain. But do we really know the cancer risks that come with them? (Shutterstock)

Monsoon could be a cancer trap?

Sharing the post, captioned, ‘This monsoon, your pakoa, your tea, even your tap water could be cancer traps’, Dr Krishna stressed, “We love the rains. But do we really know what comes with them?” He warned of the harmful effects of eating monsoon fish, floodwater bringing in toxins inside your home, and dampness caused by the rains, and also suggested a few tips that could protect you.

Here's what the doctor said:

Floodwater

Per the cancer specialist, floodwater brings poison. He explained, “Floods mix sewage, pesticides, plastic waste, and heavy metals. Studies show floodwater in Indian cities contains arsenic, lead, and cadmium - all carcinogens.”

According to Dr Krishna, these seep into:

Drinking water: Increasing bladder and stomach cancer risk

Increasing bladder and stomach cancer risk Soil and crops: Contaminated vegetables carry toxins for months.

Monsoon fish and food chains

The cancer specialist explained, “Monsoon floods wash away industrial pollutants and sewage into rivers. Fish caught in these waters accumulate mercury and PCBs (both linked to cancer). A study in Mumbai markets found over 30 percent of monsoon fish samples exceeded safe heavy metal limits. That ‘fresh monsoon catch’ curry can secretly carry cancer-causing toxins.”

Dampness = Mould factories

After heavy rains, damp walls breed moulds such as Aspergillus flavus, Dr Krishna pointed out. He added, “They release aflatoxins, among the most potent natural carcinogens. The World Health Organisation states that 25-28 percent of liver cancer cases in Asia are linked to aflatoxin exposure, even office ACs and damp homes can spread spores you breathe in.”

Lastly, the cancer specialist warned, "Monsoon safety isn't just mosquito nets and raincoats. It also includes:

Boil and filter water: Avoid untreated borewell /handpump water

Check the monsoon fish origin: Stick to trusted sellers

Store food dry: Toss out anything damp or mouldy."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.