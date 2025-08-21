Cancer specialist warns about 3 common kitchenware items that can cause cancer: ‘You are frying poison in…’

Cooking is a part of every day life and when it comes to food preparation, the tools and equipment we use are just as important as the ingredients on our plate. However, not all kitchenware is safe for use, especially in the long-run. According to experts, certain utensils can release harmful chemicals when placed on heat, or over time, depending on the material they are made of. These chemicals when consumed could lead to long-term health issues, including cancer. These risks do not show immediately, but could build up with repeated use and manifest over time. Teflon coated cookware release harmful chemicals potentially linked to cancer.

Cancer specialist Dr Tarang Krishna shares three types of kitchenware which could potentially pose the risk of cancer on a video he posted on Instagram on August 19 of his interview with Shubhankar Mishra from August 14. He also recommends cookware that is safe for use – adopt these simple strategies today to help you and your family have a cancer-free future.

Ditch the aluminium

“Throw aluminum utensils out of the kitchen,” he said. Aluminium is one of the most commonly used metals in the kitchen ranging from cooking utensils to foil wraps. Studies have shown that when food is cooked in aluminium utensils, 1-2mg of the metal can leach into your food and end up on your plate. This could raise toxicity levels in the body over time, triggering cellular changes that cause the development of cancer cells.

Teflon-coated non-stick cookware

Scrubbing Teflon-coated utensils with a steel scrubber is a big NO. “Teflon-coated non-stick utensils, if you are scrubbing them with an aluminum scrubber,” Dr Krishna said, and added, “It means you are frying poison in it. Now, when you use a steel scrubber, its chemicals peel off. And when they peel off, its chemicals start coming out.”

The Teflon coating starts peeling off with rough use, releasing harmful chemicals in your food and increasing the risk of cancer. Additionally, high-temperature cooking in peeled off Teflon-ware also releases harmful fumes that lead to a condition called polymer fume fever or Teflon flu, causing flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills and headaches.

Plastic utensils

“Throw plastic utensils out,” he added. Listen to your mom and throw out those plastic utensils. Certain types of plastic, especially black plastic, contain harmful chemicals called flame retardants, used to make the material more fire-resistant. These, when exposed to high heat, get leached into your food leading to disruptions in endocrine, reproductive and neurobiological systems, as well as increasing the risk of cancer.

What utensils should you use?

Dr Krishna recommended, “Use utensils made of brass, cast iron, and iron woks,” urging people to come back to basics and use traditional methods. “The more we run towards modern life, the more problems arise,” he added further.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.