Surgeon shares 5 life-saving immune tips after seeing 19-year-old lose both parents to bone cancer: ‘Prevention starts…'

A strong immune system does more than just fight off everyday colds, it plays a crucial role in protecting your body from serious illnesses, including cancer. Obaidur Rahman, Ortho and Sports Surgeon, shares in his August 5 Instagram post 5 simple, science-backed hacks to strengthen immunity and support long-term health. (Also read: Surgeon says ‘high blood pressure often has no symptoms'; lists 5 early warning signs to watch before it gets serious ) Dr. Rahman shares immune hacks for cancer prevention and long-term health.(Freepik)

How did 19-year-old survive after losing both parents to cancer

Sharing a case study of his 19-year-old patient, Dr. Rahman mentions, "He was 19 when he lost both his parents, within eight months of each other. Both to bone cancer. Both were far too young to go. The hospital room still smelled of antiseptic when he asked me, 'Am I next, doc?'"

He adds, “I didn't have an answer then. Just a hand on his shoulder and a silent promise: Not if we can help it. We screened him. Clean. But here's what was unforgivable: His parents never even got the chance to prevent it. No screening. No lifestyle audit. No immune support.”

"Because no one told them that the fight against cancer doesn't start at stage one. It starts years earlier, inside your immune system. So we built him a new routine, one grounded in anti-inflammatory science, cellular detox, and immune repair. And today, he's 24, thriving, and spreading his parents' legacy of prevention," says Dr. Rahman.

5 immune hacks to boost your body's defence

He further shares 5 immune hacks he lives by:

1. Daily sunlight + grounding: 15–20 minutes barefoot on natural ground to reset circadian rhythm, boost melatonin, and enhance immunity.

2. Cruciferous vegetables daily: Broccoli, cauliflower, kale, and other cruciferous veggies are rich in sulforaphane, a powerful anti-cancer compound.

3. Anti-inflammatory cleanse: One week every two months, avoid seed oils, refined sugar, and dairy to support immune health.

4. Immuno-adaptogens: Herbs like Ashwagandha, Reishi mushroom, and Curcumin are scientifically backed for immune modulation.

5. Sleep like it's sacred: 7–8 hours of uninterrupted, cool, dark sleep when NK cells are most active in fighting pre-cancerous cells.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.