Surgeon says ‘high blood pressure often has no symptoms'; lists 5 early warning signs to watch before it gets serious

High blood pressure is often called the 'silent killer' because it can develop gradually with little to no obvious signs. Many people ignore subtle changes in their bodies, not realising they could be warning signals. Dr Sumit Kapadia, Vascular Surgeon, shares in his July 8 Instagram post 5 symptoms that might indicate rising blood pressure before it becomes a serious health risk. (Also read: Orthopaedic surgeon warns 1 in 3 women face osteoporosis fracture risk, shares 10 prevention habits: 'Jump 30 times' ) Check out 5 early symptoms of high blood pressure you shouldn't ignore. (Shutterstock)

"High blood pressure doesn't always come with a warning label. But your body does try to speak to you, if you're willing to listen. I've seen patients walk in with sky-high blood pressure, completely unaware. No major pain. No visible signs. They thought just a few symptoms were "normal," Dr Sumit wrote in the caption.

Here are 5 early symptoms Dr. Kapadia highlights that could be warning signs of high blood pressure:

1. Frequent headaches

Especially at the back of your head, most people blame stress, but high blood pressure could be the hidden cause.

2. Blurry vision or eye strain

High blood pressure can affect the tiny blood vessels in your eyes.

3. Chest discomfort or palpitations

Not always a heart attack, sometimes it's your blood pressure trying to warn you.

4. Dizziness or fatigue

When blood doesn't flow properly to your brain, it can affect your balance and energy levels.

5. Shortness of breath with minimal effort

Your heart may be working harder than it should, even at rest.

Here's the tricky part:

High blood pressure often has no symptoms at all. That's why it's called the silent killer.

The only way to be sure:

Check it regularly

Don't ignore small changes

Don't wait for a crisis to start caring

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.