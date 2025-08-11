Is your child having vision problems? Ophthalmologist says watch out for these 7 warning signs

Parents pay attention to the child’s physical health so much, that their vision health often go unnoticed. However, knowing the subtle warning signs of vision issues can help in seeking prompt medical attention and avoiding further complications. Knowing the subtle warning signs of vision issues can help in seeking prompt medical attention.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nairyosan Irani, consultant ophthalmologist, Ruby Hall Clinic said, "Children may not always realise they're having trouble seeing, or they might not be able to explain it. That's why it's important for parents to watch out for these early warning signs of vision problems."

1. Frequent squinting or tilting the head

If your child regularly squints or tilts their head to see better, it could be a sign of refractive errors like nearsightedness, farsightedness or astigmatism.

2. Sitting too close to screens or holding books very near

Kids who need to sit too close to the TV or hold their books up to their noses may be struggling to see clearly from a distance. It is a classic sign of myopia.

3. Frequent eye rubbing, especially when not tired

While eye rubbing can be normal, doing it often, especially while trying to concentrate, could point to eye strain, dryness or fatigue due to uncorrected vision issues.

Children complaining of recurring headaches may have vision problems.

4. Covering one eye to see or read

If your child often covers one eye while reading, it may mean they see better with one eye or are trying to block double vision, which could indicate conditions like lazy eye (amblyopia) or eye muscle imbalance.

5. Unusual clumsiness or trouble with hand-eye coordination

Frequent bumping into objects, dropping things or difficulty catching a ball could mean they re not seeing things clearly or in proper depth.

5. Complaints of headaches or eye pain

Regular complaints about headaches, especially after reading or screen time, might be caused by eye strain or overworking the eye muscles.

7. Falling behind in school or avoiding reading tasks

Vision problems can often masquerade as learning difficulties. If your child avoids reading or struggles in class despite normal intelligence, an eye check-up might reveal the real issue.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.