Alarming rise of myopia in Indian kids: 5 things parents must do now to save their child's eyesight

Myopia, or nearsightedness, is a growing concern in India, especially among children. According to a recent study titled "Time trends on the prevalence of myopia in India - A prediction model for 2050" the rate of myopia in urban children aged 5 to 15 has seen a significant jump, from 4.44% in 1999 to 21.15% in 2019.

Projections from this study suggest that the prevalence of myopia could reach 31.89% by 2030, 40.01% by 2040 and a concerning 48.14% by 2050. If this trend continues, the generational impact—a condition that typically persists for life—will drive up overall rates across all ages by 10.53% over the next three decades.

The Covid-19 pandemic has further intensified this trend, with children spending prolonged hours indoors on screens for remote learning and entertainment, increasing strain on young eyes. Given these projections, parental awareness and proactive measures have never been more crucial.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepti Joshi, MS, FIPO, Consultant-Department of Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus at MM Joshi Eye Institute in Karnataka's Hubli, suggested how parents can play a pivotal role in curbing this escalating issue through preventive strategies that can significantly impact their children’s eye health -

1. Understanding the importance of regular eye checks

The first step in tackling myopia is regular eye examinations, ideally starting before children show signs of vision problems. Routine check-ups help catch myopia early, which is critical in slowing its progression. With early detection, eye care professionals can recommend treatments like corrective lenses, atropine eye drops, or orthokeratology (overnight corrective lenses) that can help manage myopia in its early stages.

Because myopia can worsen quickly during childhood and adolescence, children should use myopia control lenses.

Parents should view these eye exams as essential, just like any other routine health check-up. Since children often adapt to their impaired vision without realising there’s an issue, periodic assessments by professionals ensure timely intervention. Encouraging annual or biannual visits to an eye specialist, especially for children who frequently use screens or are academically inclined, can be an effective step.

2. Encouraging outdoor activities

Numerous studies have shown that children who spend more time outdoors are less likely to develop myopia. Natural light exposure has been linked to healthier eye development—possibly due to the role of dopamine—a neurotransmitter that helps regulate eye growth and is naturally produced when exposed to sunlight. Engaging in outdoor play also reduces the amount of time children spend on near-work activities, such as reading or screen time, which can strain the eyes.

To make outdoor time a habit, parents can integrate activities like sports, cycling, or walks into their family routine. This change is not only beneficial for eye health but also supports overall physical well-being, helping reduce screen time without making it feel like a restriction.

3. Managing screen time and digital device use

The surge in myopia cases is closely linked to the rise in screen usage among children. With digital learning, gaming, and entertainment options all accessible on various screens, children are exposed to devices for long periods from an early age. Constant screen exposure and close-up activities like reading or tablet use can strain young eyes, increasing myopia risk.

Parents can help reduce the impact by enforcing the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, children should look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This simple practice helps relax the eye muscles and reduce strain. Limiting device use and encouraging a balanced schedule that includes offline activities can also play a significant role in reducing eye strain and preventing myopia from progressing.

4. Being aware of early warning signs

Myopia often starts subtly, with signs that can be easy to overlook. Parents should watch for symptoms such as squinting, sitting too close to the television or digital devices, or frequent eye rubbing. Complaints about headaches or difficulty seeing distant objects in school settings could also signal myopia. Being aware of these signs allows parents to seek early intervention.

It’s also essential for parents to inform themselves about myopia and the potential treatments available. By understanding the condition, they can make informed decisions and pursue proactive steps that may prevent further progression in their children.

5. Exploring lifestyle adjustments and interventions

Recent approaches to managing myopia emphasise the importance of lifestyle changes. Reducing screen exposure by using blue light filters on laptops and tablets can ease digital strain on young eyes. Nutrition also plays a role; incorporating eye-healthy foods like leafy greens, carrots and citrus fruits into daily meals can support vision health.

Lack of natural light is the key behind myopia.(Shutterstock)

Encouraging activities like nature walks provides exposure to natural light and distant focusing, which can help relax the eye muscles. These habits, combined with professional guidance, offer a balanced approach to managing myopia progression in children.

The predicted rise in myopia among children is a pressing public health issue, yet one that parental awareness and early action can help manage. By instilling good habits early on, parents can support healthier vision in their children and curb the growing trend of myopia in the years ahead.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.