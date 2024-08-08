Doctor shares common vision problems in children and tips to combat them

Pediatric eye care helps in ensuring that the eyes and eye health is maintained in children. Eye health is extremely crucial – vision problems can affect a child’s ability to develop, grow, socialise and learn. "Early detection and treatment of eye problems can prevent long-term visual impairments and support optimal development," said Dr Chanda Gupta.(Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Chanda Gupta, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals, said, “Vision plays a fundamental role in a child's development. Approximately 80% of what children learn is acquired through visual processing. Early detection and treatment of eye problems can prevent long-term visual impairments and support optimal development.”

Common vision problems in children:

Refractive errors: These include nearsightedness (myopia), farsightedness (hyperopia), and astigmatism. Refractive errors occur when the shape of the eye prevents light from focusing directly on the retina, leading to blurred vision.

Amblyopia (Lazy eye): Amblyopia occurs when one eye develops better vision than the other, often due to refractive errors, strabismus (misalignment of the eyes), or cataracts. If left untreated, the brain may favour the stronger eye, leading to poor vision in the weaker eye.

Strabismus (Crossed eyes): Strabismus is the misalignment of the eyes, where one eye may turn in, out, up, or down. This condition can cause double vision or impair depth perception.

Congenital cataracts: These are clouded lenses present at birth, which can hinder normal visual development. Surgery to remove the cataract, followed by corrective lenses or contacts, is typically required to restore vision.

Eye care tips to combat vision problems:

Regular eye examinations: Pediatric eye exams should begin as early as six months of age, with follow-up exams at three years old and before starting school. Regular check-ups help detect and address vision problems early.

Monitor for symptoms: Parents should watch for signs of vision problems, such as squinting, frequent eye rubbing, tilting the head to see better, or difficulty with reading and other close-up tasks. Any concerns should prompt a visit to an eye care professional.

Encourage visual activities: Activities that promote hand-eye coordination and visual development, such as puzzles, building blocks, and drawing, can support healthy vision. Limiting screen time and encouraging outdoor play also benefit visual health.

Protect eyes from injury: Ensuring children wear appropriate eye protection during sports and other activities can prevent injuries that may impact vision.

Promote a healthy lifestyle: A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids supports overall eye health. Regular physical activity and adequate sleep are also important for maintaining healthy eyes.

