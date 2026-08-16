Looking for a high-protein weight loss snack? Try this dietician-approved guilt-free spicy paneer thecha recipe

If you are trying to lose weight, following a balanced diet that prioritises protein, healthy fats, fibre and other essential nutrients can help you build more satisfying meals without having to give up flavour. And while packaged snacks can be tempting when cravings strike, making a wholesome, macro-friendly option at home allows you to have greater control over the ingredients and portion sizes. So, if you are craving something spicy, satisfying and packed with protein, we have found a simple recipe that could make for the perfect homemade snack.

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Aarzoo Sethi, a certified dietician and nutrition consultant with nine years of experience, has shared a recipe for a nutritious and flavour-packed paneer thecha that combines protein-rich paneer with healthy fats and aromatic spices, making it a satisfying addition to a balanced diet.

In an Instagram video shared on January 2, 2025, the dietician walks viewers through the step-by-step process, describing, “Spice up your weight loss journey with this flavourful paneer thecha. Packed with protein, healthy fats, and a fiery kick to boost metabolism, it’s the perfect guilt-free indulgence.”