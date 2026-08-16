From savings to debt: 7 questions to ask yourself to understand your financial independence this Independence Day

What salary do you think will help you become financially independent? ₹1 lakh? Maybe 2.5? Most people often associate financial independence with a high income, a large investment portfolio, or early retirement. But is that enough? India has seen strong participation from domestic institutional investors, whose share of Indian equities reached an all-time high of 17%. In other words, people are investing more, but they are not planning effectively for financial independence. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Nehal Mota, co-founder of Finnovate Financial Services, shared questions you can ask yourself to know if you’re truly financially independent.

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Nehal said, “Financial independence means having the stability to support your lifestyle, manage emergencies and make important decisions without relying entirely on your next paycheck.”