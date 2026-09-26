Want your home to smell like a luxury resort? 5 fragrance tips to make every room feel calming

When you step into a resort, the fragrance wafting through the air can create an immediate sense of calm. It feels soothing and luxurious, setting the mood for a relaxing stay. A pleasant scent can be as much a part of the experience as the beautiful interiors. So, how can you recreate that atmosphere at home?

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With the right fragrances and a few intentional tweaks, you can make your home feel luxurious and welcoming.

We asked an expert how to create a resort-like fragrance at home. Kiran V. Ranga, Managing Director of IRIS Home Fragrances, shared with HT Lifestyle how to make your home appeal to both the eyes and the sense of smell.

She talked about the essence of fragrance: “A beautifully designed home appeals to the eyes, but it is often fragrance that defines how a space truly feels. Scent has a powerful connection to memory and emotion, making it one of the most effective ways to influence the mood of an interior. The right fragrance can make a room feel brighter, calmer, more luxurious, or even transport you to a favourite holiday destination.”