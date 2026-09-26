Worried about respiratory health? Pulmonologist shares 5 simple habits to keep lungs healthy

The lungs are one of the most vital organs in the human body that work continuously to supply oxygen and remove carbon dioxide from the tissues. Yet we often tend to pay less attention to lung health, especially while leading busy lives in the city.

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On the occasion of World Lung Day, which was observed on September 25, pulmonologist Dr Pankaj Chhabra shared five simple habits with HT Lifestyle that can help keep the lungs healthy.

“While some lung conditions cannot always be prevented, the habits can help protect lung function and reduce the risk of respiratory problems,” he noted. They are listed as follows.

1. Avoid smoking and second-hand smoke According to Dr Chhabra, smoking is one of the biggest preventable causes of lung damage. Tobacco smoke contains thousands of chemicals that can irritate and damage the airways and lung tissue over time, increasing the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and other respiratory conditions.

“Avoiding cigarettes, beedis, hookah, and other forms of tobacco is important. It is equally important to minimise exposure to second-hand smoke, particularly for children, older adults and people with asthma,” advised the pulmonologist.