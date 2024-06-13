Summer is the season when most of us have a long vacation and would spend our free time outdoors but even for those of us not hanging up our boots, the season calls for extra eye care as we are out and about in the sunlight which is very harsh and UV rays are at their peak. Apart from our skin, our eyes are the most exposed organ to the harsh summer heat. Summer eye health tips: Top 12 eye care trends to protect your eyes amid harsh summer heat (Photo by Andrea Piacquadio on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jay Goyal, Eye Surgeon, LASIK and Retina Specialist and Director at Surya Eye Hospital, asserted that if precautions are not taken, our eyes are susceptible to -

Eye Allergies Dry Eyes Eye Infections like Stye, Conjunctivitis etc.

According to him, dry eye can cause burning, irritation and light sensitivity or general discomfort hence, he recommended a few tips that can help keep your eyes protected in summers -

UV protective sunglasses: UV rays can cause photokeratitis and dry eye. Harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun can accelerate the formation of cataracts, macular degeneration and other age related problems. Wear sunglasses that provide 100% UV protection, and block UVA and UVB rays. Always wear sunglasses whenever you’re outdoors, even on cloudy days. Use hats/caps or Visors: In addition to sunglasses, wearing wide-brimmed hats/caps or visors can protect your eyes by shielding them from direct sunlight. This helps reduce the amount of UV radiation reaching your eyes and potential damage. Limit screen time: Using screens continuously is a very common cause of dry eye. Already in summer time our eyes are prone to dry eye. Thus limiting screen time or taking frequent breaks while using screens helps in reducing dry eyes. Artificial tears: Lubricating eye drops help tremendously in reducing dry eye and soothing eyes that are already dry. It is very helpful to consult your local eye doctor who can prescribe you eye drops depending on the severity of your dry eye. Eye protection while swimming: Swimming is the most fun activity in summers, but it can cause eye problems. Many pools are treated with chlorine that can lead to eye irritation. Therefore, it is best to always wear eye goggles for swimming. After swimming one must wash and rinse their eyes with fresh water to make sure eyes are fresh and healthy.

Adding to the list of eye care tips for summers, Dr Shachi Joshi, Ophthalmologist in Mumbai, suggested a few more inclusive eye care trends that could possibly help in keeping your eyes safe and cool during this summer -

Stay hydrated: Dehydration is very common in summers especially in kids. It is important to have water and other liquids regularly to help maintain hydration. Good hydration helps maintain the sparkle in our eyes. Eat healthy: Take advantage of all the fresh fruits and vegetables available to you in the summer. Specifically, leafy greens (spinach, arugula and kale), tomatoes, sweet potatoes, broccoli and zucchini are rich in important nutrients — carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin — which protect your eyes from damage and degeneration. Avoid direct air-condition or fan air: Though we need air conditioners to keep us cool during summers; we also ought to be careful to not let the air directly fall on our face or eyes as it can lead to dry eyes. Get quality sleep: Lack of sleep leads to dry & itchy eyes. It also causes other health issues. Adequate sleep is very important for a healthy body. Hand hygiene: In summers we tend to itch our eyes a lot. If we do not wash our hands, it can lead to eye infections like Stye, Conjunctivitis etc. Children are especially susceptible to this. Regular hand washing is important especially during summers. Avoid midday sun

Whenever possible try to stay inside especially during later mornings and afternoons as it is during this time when the strength of the sun is at its maximum and UV rays are at their peak. If in case you need to go outside then wear polarized lenses since they reduce the glare.