88-year-old grandmother who walks 8 km daily shares 'secret for long, healthy life': 10,000 steps, book clubs, no sugar

In an era when the quest for longevity often centres on biohacking, high-tech supplements, and complex wellness regimes, a grandmother has shared a reminder that the fundamentals of health living are remarkably simple. Her advice offers a blueprint for healthy ageing and serves as an inspiration not just for seniors, but for people half her age. Also read | 91-year-old woman proves fitness has no expiration date: 'I go for a swim, yoga, Pilates and walk 12000 steps daily'

Los Angeles-based psychotherapist Taylor Bowman shared a candid video of her 88-year-old grandmother on Instagram on May 25, 2026. Dressed stylishly in a wide-brimmed straw hat, sunglasses, and carrying a coffee cup, the octogenarian shared the daily habits that keep her thriving.

Staying connected to stay young At the core of her vitality is an unwavering commitment to remaining active — both physically and socially. Medical experts increasingly share that healthy ageing depends heavily on maintaining cardiorespiratory fitness, muscular endurance, and strong social networks to combat isolation — and the grandmother’s routine hits every one of these targets.

She shared, "I keep very busy. I get out every day. Or if it's snowing, raining, or hailing, I call people and talk for hours on the phone. But I'm always staying in touch." She highlighted that her social calendar is intentionally varied, providing both community and mental stimulation — she focuses on her passions and seeks out diverse social circles to keep her perspective fresh.

"I love to sing. So I sing with groups," she shared, adding, “And I get together with friends, and we do things, you know? Just sit and talk over a cup of coffee. Go to a couple of book clubs, tea parties.” Also read | Helen at 86 shares 4 balance, strength exercises that prove ‘movement has no age limit’; reveals why she works out