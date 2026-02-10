Helen at 86 shares 4 balance, strength exercises that prove ‘movement has no age limit’; reveals why she works out

The video begins with Helen explaining why she works out at her age. As Yasmin reveals to the actor that people are motivated by her exercise videos, she also asks why Helen stays motivated to work out. To which Helen replies, “I exercise because it keeps me motivated. It helps your health, your well-being, and my body loves it. It helps with balance and focus on how you're walking.”

Legendary actor Helen, known for her unforgettable dance numbers like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, is proving that movement truly has no age limit. The 86-year-old veteran star recently appeared in one of Yasmin Karachiwala's Instagram posts, where she showcased simple exercises that can help one struggling even with simple movements like walking.

For older adults who work out regularly – while they have the assistance of their trainers inside the gym – it is important to be very careful about how they walk outside after a certain age. Highlighting this very important factor, Helen, with Yasmin's assistance, demonstrated exercises to help one walk well outside the gym.

1. Sit To Stand The first exercise is called Sit-to-Stand. According to Yasmin, to do the movement, put weight on your legs and your ankles, and stand up using your abdominals. Then sit and stand again, repeat the movement. The trainer also asked Helen to do the exercise without support from her hands to challenge her body and increase strength.

2. Heel raises The next exercise recommended by Yasmin is called heel raises. “This is really important for ankle mobility. Lift up on your heels and down. And breathe,” Yasmin instructed Helen, as she did the exercise with the support of a chair.

3. Leg raises The next exercise is for improving balance. To do the routine, holding the chair, lift one leg up to hip height and just hold. Lift, hold the position with the support of a chair, and engage your core. Once you are confident of your balance, let go of the chair support for a few seconds.

4. Walking In the end, Yasmin combined the three movements and instructed Helen to walk. “So let's lift the knee up, opposite hand forward, and walk. You're looking ahead because you want to go straight, and you don't want to go down. So don't look down; look straight ahead. Move the opposite hand with the opposite leg,” she says to Helen in the video.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.