Helen at 86 shares 4 balance, strength exercises that prove ‘movement has no age limit’; reveals why she works out
In a recent video, 86-year-old Helen demonstrates exercises with trainer Yasmin, focusing on improving walking and balance for older adults.
Legendary actor Helen, known for her unforgettable dance numbers like Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, is proving that movement truly has no age limit. The 86-year-old veteran star recently appeared in one of Yasmin Karachiwala's Instagram posts, where she showcased simple exercises that can help one struggling even with simple movements like walking.
Also Read | Mumbai, Pune oncologists warn ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares how sedentary lifestyle quietly increases cancer risk
The video begins with Helen explaining why she works out at her age. As Yasmin reveals to the actor that people are motivated by her exercise videos, she also asks why Helen stays motivated to work out. To which Helen replies, “I exercise because it keeps me motivated. It helps your health, your well-being, and my body loves it. It helps with balance and focus on how you're walking.”
For older adults who work out regularly – while they have the assistance of their trainers inside the gym – it is important to be very careful about how they walk outside after a certain age. Highlighting this very important factor, Helen, with Yasmin's assistance, demonstrated exercises to help one walk well outside the gym.
1. Sit To Stand
The first exercise is called Sit-to-Stand. According to Yasmin, to do the movement, put weight on your legs and your ankles, and stand up using your abdominals. Then sit and stand again, repeat the movement. The trainer also asked Helen to do the exercise without support from her hands to challenge her body and increase strength.
2. Heel raises
The next exercise recommended by Yasmin is called heel raises. “This is really important for ankle mobility. Lift up on your heels and down. And breathe,” Yasmin instructed Helen, as she did the exercise with the support of a chair.
3. Leg raises
The next exercise is for improving balance. To do the routine, holding the chair, lift one leg up to hip height and just hold. Lift, hold the position with the support of a chair, and engage your core. Once you are confident of your balance, let go of the chair support for a few seconds.
4. Walking
In the end, Yasmin combined the three movements and instructed Helen to walk. “So let's lift the knee up, opposite hand forward, and walk. You're looking ahead because you want to go straight, and you don't want to go down. So don't look down; look straight ahead. Move the opposite hand with the opposite leg,” she says to Helen in the video.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.