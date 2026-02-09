Mumbai, Pune oncologists warn ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares how sedentary lifestyle quietly increases cancer risk
Doctors from Mumbai and Pune highlight that long periods of inactivity raise cancer risk, but even short walks and light movement can help protect your health.
We all know life can get busy, with long hours at work, endless scrolling on our phones, or just chilling on the couch after a tiring day. It might feel harmless, but spending most of your day sitting or being inactive can quietly take a toll on your body. Over time, this slow-moving habit can affect your health in ways you might not even notice, including increasing the risk of serious illnesses like cancer. (Also read: Gurugram neurologist shares ‘1 simple tip’ that can save you from paralysis and long-term nerve damage: ‘Most people…’ )
How modern lifestyle contribute to cancer risk
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Fahad Afzal Shaikh, Consultant Oncologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, shares, “Modern life has brought convenience, but it’s quietly putting our health at risk. One of the most striking changes I’ve witnessed over the past few years is not only the rapid advancement in cancer treatment, but the way our daily habits have been reshaped.”
According to Dr Fahad, many of us today spend long hours seated at desks, working on screens that dominate both our professional and personal lives. “We rely heavily on cars and other forms of transport, walk less than previous generations, and engage in minimal physical activity throughout the day. While these changes have made life easier, they have also introduced a silent but significant health risk,” he says.
“Scientific research consistently shows that prolonged sitting and physical inactivity are associated with an increased risk of several cancers, including breast, colon, uterine, and prostate cancers,” says Dr Shaikh. This risk exists even among individuals who exercise occasionally but remain sedentary for most of the day.
Can occasional exercise offset long hours of sitting
A sedentary lifestyle affects the body in multiple harmful ways. It disrupts normal hormone regulation, increases insulin resistance, promotes chronic low-grade inflammation, and contributes to weight gain. “Together, these changes create an internal environment that supports the development and growth of cancer cells,” explains Dr Shaikh.
“One of the most concerning aspects of sedentary behaviour is how easily it goes unnoticed,” says Dr Shaikh. “Many people believe that a daily or weekly workout compensates for prolonged sitting. However, evidence suggests that one hour of exercise cannot fully counteract the effects of ten or more hours of uninterrupted sitting.”
The risk, therefore, lies not only in a lack of structured exercise but in excessive stillness throughout the day.
What small changes can reduce cancer risk
The good news? Reducing cancer risk doesn’t require extreme lifestyle changes. “Simple, consistent actions incorporated into daily routines can have a meaningful impact over time,” says Dr Shaikh.
He recommends:
- Standing up and moving for a few minutes every hour
- Taking short walks after meals
- Choosing stairs over lifts whenever possible
- Incorporating light stretching or activity during the day
“Health guidelines recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity each week, but equally important is breaking long periods of continuous sitting,” adds Dr Shaikh.
How everyday movement help beyond formal exercise
Bringing his expertise to the topic, Dr Bhooshan Zade, Radiation Oncologist and General Physician at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, Maharashtra, shares, “In today’s world, ‘sitting is the new smoking’ isn’t just a headline, it reflects a real physiological risk. Prolonged sitting pushes the body into a metabolic standby mode, quietly creating conditions that can increase cancer risk.”
A sedentary lifestyle affects the body in several interconnected ways. “Physical inactivity raises insulin levels, and persistently high insulin acts as a growth signal that may encourage abnormal cell proliferation,” explains Dr Zade.
According to Dr Bhooshan, inactive muscles also release fewer protective myokines, tipping the body toward chronic low-grade inflammation, an established driver of DNA damage. “For women, prolonged sitting is linked to higher circulating estrogen, increasing the risk of breast and endometrial cancers. Limited movement also slows lymphatic flow and digestion, allowing potential carcinogens to remain in contact with the colon for longer periods,” he adds.
‘The real danger is prolonged stillness’
Dr Zade emphasises that reducing risk doesn’t require intense workouts. “The real danger is prolonged stillness. Standing or moving for just two minutes every 30 minutes can blunt insulin spikes. Alternating between sitting and standing, or standing during phone calls, keeps large muscles metabolically active.”
A simple 10-minute walk after meals improves blood sugar control more effectively than a longer workout later. Even adding 2,000 extra daily steps, by parking farther away or getting off a stop early, can meaningfully reduce cancer risk.
Beyond formal exercise, everyday movement matters. “NEAT activities, like fidgeting, pacing, or climbing stairs, keep the body metabolically engaged, making it far more resistant to cancer-promoting changes,” Dr Zade adds.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
