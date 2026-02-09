Mumbai, Pune oncologists warn ‘sitting is the new smoking’; shares how sedentary lifestyle quietly increases cancer risk

We all know life can get busy, with long hours at work, endless scrolling on our phones, or just chilling on the couch after a tiring day. It might feel harmless, but spending most of your day sitting or being inactive can quietly take a toll on your body. Over time, this slow-moving habit can affect your health in ways you might not even notice, including increasing the risk of serious illnesses like cancer. (Also read: Gurugram neurologist shares ‘1 simple tip’ that can save you from paralysis and long-term nerve damage: ‘Most people…’ ) Dr Zade and Dr Shaikh stress the importance of movement to reduce cancer risk. (Freepik)

How modern lifestyle contribute to cancer risk In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Fahad Afzal Shaikh, Consultant Oncologist at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, shares, “Modern life has brought convenience, but it’s quietly putting our health at risk. One of the most striking changes I’ve witnessed over the past few years is not only the rapid advancement in cancer treatment, but the way our daily habits have been reshaped.”

According to Dr Fahad, many of us today spend long hours seated at desks, working on screens that dominate both our professional and personal lives. “We rely heavily on cars and other forms of transport, walk less than previous generations, and engage in minimal physical activity throughout the day. While these changes have made life easier, they have also introduced a silent but significant health risk,” he says.

“Scientific research consistently shows that prolonged sitting and physical inactivity are associated with an increased risk of several cancers, including breast, colon, uterine, and prostate cancers,” says Dr Shaikh. This risk exists even among individuals who exercise occasionally but remain sedentary for most of the day.