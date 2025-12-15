Noida neurosurgeon explains how prolonged sitting damages spine; shares simple tips to prevent long-term damage

As the year draws to a close, months of long workdays and extended screen time often begin to catch up with the body, showing up as persistent back pain, stiff necks and aching shoulders. These discomforts are frequently brushed off as an unavoidable occupational hazard of desk jobs and busy schedules. However, medical experts warn that prolonged, uninterrupted sitting can quietly place significant strain on the spine, leading to postural imbalance and long-term damage if left unaddressed. Prolonged hours of sitting without breaks is damaging your spine!(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Dr Ankit Agrawal, a consultant neurosurgeon specialising in brain and spine care at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida Extension, spoke to HT Lifestyle about the adverse effects of prolonged sitting on the spine and shared simple measures to prevent long-term damage.

He explains, “As the year wraps up, many people suddenly become aware of a familiar discomfort: an ache in the back, a tightness in the neck, or a heaviness in the shoulders. These symptoms often surface more noticeably in December, when long work hours, year end deadlines, and extended screen time collide. There is a pattern that is emerging, called the ‘sitting disease’ by health specialists, because of the negative impacts from prolonged periods of uninterrupted sitting.”

What happens when you sit for too long?

Dr Agrawal notes that many people have come to accept neck and back pain as a normal part of a busy lifestyle or desk-based work, but from a medical perspective, these aches are warning signs that the spine is beginning to suffer from stress imbalance.

He explains, “Working for hours on end in a seated position can cause the normal curves in the spine to flatten as muscles that surround the vertebrae start to tighten. As that continues to happen, there will be less blood flow, and for some, pressure will start to form in the lower region of the back.”

Common symptoms

He notes that without appropriate medical intervention, the pain can quietly escalate over the span of just a few months. The neurosurgeon outlines the symptoms and highlights, “If the following is present, it is a good idea to cease any and all prolonged sitting: stiffness when waking up and lower back pain that can worsen after long periods of sitting. Other symptoms can include muscle tension in the back and legs, a dull ache in some portions of the spine, or simply having the need to move around.”

Dr Agrawal suggests taking short exercise breaks to prevent long term damage.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Effects on posture

Dr Agrawal points out that another common consequence of prolonged sitting is “having a forward head posture, which is when the neck is pushed forward.” He adds that this can also occur with prolonged computer use or extended periods of screen viewing. He emphasises, “Unfortunately, these symptoms can lead to serious issues like nerve compression, disc degeneration, or chronic posture-related disorders.”

How to prevent long-term damage?

The neurosurgeon recommends taking short exercise breaks to minimise the risks of long-term damage. He explains, “These exercise breaks do not need to be long either, even as little as a few seconds can help. These short exercise breaks help to improve blood circulation and make sitting for long periods of time easier.”

Dr Agrawal suggests small lifestyle changes, including regular movement breaks and posture correction, to protect the spine from long-term damage caused by prolonged sitting. He advises, “Try to get up after 25-30 minutes and walk for a few minutes, or stretch your body. Correct your chair height and align the screen at eye level. With simple lifestyle modifications we can prevent this lifestyle issue.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.