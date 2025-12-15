Endocrinologist shares 3 supplements for relief from joint pain and stiffness: ‘Similar to ibuprofen…’

Do you often wake up sore, with aching joints, and stiffness that makes getting out of bed a big struggle? It may be a sign that you need to pay closer attention to your joint health. Often, this discomfort is linked to nutritional gaps and chronic inflammation. These can be addressed with the help of supplements that provide the missing nutrients, which in turn help alleviate stiffness and improve mobility. If you suffer from joint pain often, consider adding supplements to your routine. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Endocrinologist shares best and worst fruits for blood sugar spikes: Know where berries, grapes, bananas, apples stand

Addressing the issue of joint-related problems, New Jersey-based endocrinologist, Dr Alessia Roehnelt, in a December 15 Instagram post, shared the potential supplements that may help with the joint problems.

Joint problem is not always normal

Joint pain is usually overlooked and dismissed as a natural part of ageing, believed to be the result of years of wear and tear of the joints. However, this is a misleading assumption. As Dr Roehnelt pointed out, “Joint pain isn't just normal ageing; a lot of times, it's actually driven by inflammation.” Understanding this difference is very important. It prevents you from accepting the pain and actively look for treatments and prevention.

Supplements

Here are the three essential supplements the doctor listed:

1. Curcumin

The first supplement the endocrinologist mentioned is curcumin, which is naturally found in turmeric. It offers powerful anti-inflammatory benefits, similar to certain pain-relief medications. But pain-relief medications have side effects; this doesn't.

She elaborated, “This is the active compound in turmeric. When it's taken in an absorbable form, studies show that it can reduce joint stiffness and inflammation similar to that of NSAIDS like ibuprofen and Advil without the gut and kidney side effects.” So it is a gentler option for people who need ongoing support for joint pain rather than short-term relief alone.

2. Omega-3s

Omega-3 fatty acids are widely recognised in nutrition for their health benefits. According to Dr Roehnelt, “These help to calm inflammatory pathways and can improve joint stiffness. You want to look for one to three grams a day of EPA and DHA combined.”

3. Collagen peptides

While some supplements focus on reducing inflammation, others help to protect the cartilage and work gradually. The endocrinologist shared that the collagen peptides fall into this category. They don't provide instant relief or work overnight, but when taken consistently for eight to twelve weeks, they help maintain cartilage health and improve joint strength, contributing to better flexibility and long-term joint wellbeing.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.