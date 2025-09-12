Endocrinologist shares best and worst fruits for blood sugar spikes: Know where berries, grapes, bananas, apples stand

Fruits are nature's own sugary delights. While it is good to indulge in them, especially if you are swapping them for sweets, don’t assume fruits won't spike blood sugar. In fact, some of them have a high glycemic index. For the uninformed, glycemic index is a measure of how quickly food raises blood sugar levels after eating. Low glycemic index foods raise blood sugar slowly, while any food with a high glycemic index causes blood sugar levels to jump quickly. Berries have low glycemic index, resulting in low blood sugar spikes. (Pexels)

ALSO READ: French biochemist shares simple hack for enjoying fast food with fewer blood sugar spikes: ‘A powerful tool to reduce…'

New Jersey-based endocrinologist Dr Alessia Roehnelt endocrinologist in an August 9 Instagram post, shared the best and worst fruits for blood sugar.

Best fruit

Blueberries contain antioxidants. (Freepik)

According to the endocrinologist, berries are the best fruit for managing blood sugar, helping to reduce the risk of glucose spikes.

She said, "Most types of berries have a lower glycemic index and lead to less of a blood sugar spike. Also, things like blueberries are loaded with antioxidants, so they are great for you anyway."

'Okay' fruits

Round fruits like apples should be consumed in moderation. (Freepik)

Next, there are fruits that are in the “middle of the road,” as Dr Roehnelt explained, meaning they are safe to enjoy in moderation. Stone fruits usually fall into this category. A stone fruit is the type where there’s a fleshy outer part that encloses a hard, stony shell called the pit, which contains the seed.

She further elaborated, “Middle of the road, all round fruits, things like apples, peaches, pears. A lot of stone fruits. These are gonna be okay in moderation, so one a day is totally fine.”

But since they are to be eaten in moderation, meaning these stone fruits still have the potential to raise blood sugar, how you eat matters. The endocrinologist suggested pairing this with healthy fats. She added, “Tip for eating fruits like these: make sure to combine them with some kind of fat or protein, like a little bit of peanut butter without sugar in it or almond butter. It is a great way to slow down the release of glucose and prevent an insulin spike, which will also leave you feeling fuller longer.”

Worst fruits

Bananas have high glycemic index. (Adobe Stock)

Finally, there are some fruits that are high on the glycemic index, meaning you should be careful as they rapidly increase blood sugar.

Dr Roehnelt shared, “The worst fruits to eat for your blood sugar are grapes, bananas, and melons, and they are going to lead more of a blood sugar spike. You can still eat these fruits but in moderation, so just a grape or just a few pieces of melon."

However, she advised that if you are going to have a banana, it’s better to eat half of it or choose one that’s a little greener, as it will have slightly less sugar.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.