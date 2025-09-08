Nutritionist shares 7 holistic anti aging tips your future self will thank you for: Collagen, citrus fruits and more

Aging is natural, but how we care for our skin and body can make all the difference in how gracefully we experience it. From fine lines and wrinkles to dullness and loss of elasticity, the signs of aging often creep up sooner than expected - especially without the right habits in place. Nutritionist Kiran Kukreja suggests 7 anti-aging hacks she swears by.(Unsplash)

Certified dietician Kiran Kukreja, who specializes in weight management and skin & hair health, has revealed seven anti-aging hacks to keep skin radiant and youthful while helping prevent fine lines and wrinkles with age. In an Instagram post on September 7, she highlighted collagen-boosting diet changes along with simple skincare additions that work together to repair skin from within and support graceful aging. She captioned the post, “I really wish I did these sooner. From ice facials to daily citrus fruit and sunscreen—even indoors—these are the anti-aging hacks your future self will thank you for.”

Proteins

Kiran recommends consuming one gram of protein per kilogram of your ideal body weight. Proteins help in building collagen, repairing damaged skin tissue, while also maintaining muscle mass.

Retinol in skincare

The nutritionist recommends adding serums that contain retinol or bakuchiol in your night-time skincare routine, as per your age or dermatologist recommendations. Kiran explains the reason, saying, “They speed up skin renewal, and keep fine lines and wrinkles at bay.”

Collagen supplements

Collagen supplements support skin elasticity, maintain hydration and repair skin damage from within, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, according to the nutritionist. Her preferred recipe? Five grams of Bovine collagen peptides added to vegetable juice.

Probiotics

Kiran recommends including at least one serving of probiotics in your daily diet - whether it’s curd, yogurt, kefir or fermented vegetables. Her go-to suggestion is a delicious bowl of yogurt topped with blueberries, nuts, and seeds for a gut-friendly boost. She adds that probiotics “balance your gut, reduce inflammation and keep your skin youthful from within.”

Ice facial therapy

Ice facials have gained popularity as a quick, at-home skincare trend promising reduced inflammation, refined pore, and a refreshing glow. According to Kiran, adding ice facials to your will boost circulation, tighten your skin, and reduce puffiness.

Sunscreen

Sunscreen is a non-negotiable for the nutritionist, irrespective of whether you are staying indoors or going out in the sun. Sunscreen protects the skin against damage, supporting graceful aging.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are packed with vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that supports collagen production, brightens the complexion, and helps maintain healthy, glowing skin. Kiran recommends eating one citrus fruit a day and dubs it “the tastiest rule your skin will thank you for.”

