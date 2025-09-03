Jennifer Aniston reveals secret to aging gracefully: ‘I have an eternal fountain of optimism’

Jennifer Aniston just revealed her secret to “aging gracefully” ahead of the premiere of The Morning Show Season 4. In her latest interview with Glamour, the Friends star, 56, opened up about how she has “maintained” her body and good looks over the years. Jennifer Aniston reveals her secret to aging gracefully ahead of The Morning Show Season 4.(X/@AppleTV)

Jennifer Aniston on aging gracefully

After Marion Cotillard, who approaches her 50th birthday, referenced Jennifer Aniston as one of the women who has “evolved and aged so gracefully,” the We’re the Millers Star expressed her happiness at the comment.

“That means so much to me,” Jennifer Aniston told Glamour. “I think, as far as aging gracefully [is concerned], I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity. Call it youth if you want,” she added.

Aniston said everything starts with one’s love for their body and individuality. “I’m not going to say I don’t get the facials and the lasers and all that good stuff. I mean, I’m maintained,” she said.

“I’m not going to just go down and let these gray hairs take over. So, it's perspective, and also knowing that this is our one body,” emphasized the 56-year-old.

She said it was a “mindset” that kept one young and beautiful. And in her response to Marion Cotillard’s compliment, she called the French actress a “walking beam of sunshine and love and beauty and talent”.

Jennifer Aniston on making more seasons of The Morning Show

The actor compared new seasons of her Apple TV+ show to childbirth. Jennifer Aniston said that every year she thought that she would not film more instalments of The Morning Show, and then she forgot and continued with the series.

“I kind of compare it to what childbirth must be like when my friends are like, “You just kind of forget what it was, and then next thing you know you’re knocked up again.” And having that same agony of pushing that watermelon out of a tiny little pinhole and then you just get to do it again. So I do feel there’s something extraordinary about finishing a season and not saying those words of, "I’m done.""

When Jennifer Aniston tried Botox

Speaking of facials and maintenance, Jennifer Aniston, in 2015, had admitted that she tried Botox, as per Hello magazine. In April this year, Aniston told the Today Show that she works out daily. The Management star said she liked an exercise called sculpt and burn.

She said she enjoyed how the exercise started with a “big heart-opening”, which warmed and mobilized the arms and joints.

“You can hit every part of your body pretty efficiently,” she had added.

My Roman Empire, the first episode of The Morning Show Season 4, will be released on Apple TV+ on September 17.

