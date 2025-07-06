Jennifer Aniston makes it clear: season 4 of The Morning Show ‘is not Friends'

Jennifer Aniston is giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come in Season 4 of The Morning Show, and it’s going to be anything but light. Jennifer Aniston explained why season 4 of The Morning Show "is not Friends."(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“The Morning Show is just a beast to film. It’s layered, it’s complicated, it’s emotional, it hits on a lot of topics and current events - so let’s just say, it’s not Friends,” Aniston told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview, referring to the iconic sitcom Friends, in which she played Rachel Green from 1994 to 2004.

The Morning Show, which launched in 2019, stars Aniston as news anchor Alex Levy. Now 56, she says the role, along with her job as executive producer, is demanding but worth it.

Intense behind the scenes

Alongside Reese Witherspoon, Aniston is involved in nearly every aspect of the show.

Filming wrapped in December 2024, confirmed by Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine.

The upcoming season will see familiar faces return such as Billy Crudup and Jon Hamm, with new additions like Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard joining the ensemble.

Jennifer Aniston says The Morning Show season 4 is suspenseful'

Despite wrapping filming, post-production is still underway. “It’s shaping up. It’s really good - it’s really suspenseful,” Aniston said. She admitted filming Season 4 was one of the toughest yet. “It was so hard. but it’s a great season. It’s jam-packed, that’s for sure,” she said earlier this year to People. Looking back, she’s grateful the series has endured.

Season 4 of The Morning Show starts streaming September 17 on Apple TV+. Seasons 1–3 are available now.

