‘Jealous’ Jennifer Aniston's friendship with The Morning Show bestie on the rocks as new romance wins the race: Report

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's complicated arch rivals-turned-friends dynamic from the hit Apple+ TV show The Morning Show has allegedly seeped into their real-life relationship. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston as Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy in The Morning Show Season 3.(Apple TV)

There’s a new love in the Legally Blonde star’s life now. Earlier this month, she was spotted on a date night with private-equity financier Oliver Haarmann, and that has somehow left a dent in the equation she shares with her girlfriends.

Aniston and Witherspoon clearly bonded over their The Morning Show filming rituals. But in recent times, the dynamic duo turned into two peas in a pod, sharing their sweet time with each other and doing what besties do. In July, a source dished to Life & Style that Jen’s Friends costar and longtime BFF Courteney Cox was feeling left out over Apple TV costars buddying up and becoming “so tight these days.” Initially, the Scream star was reportedly on the side, possibly complaining about “losing her bestie,” and now Aniston is purportedly hurting the same way as the Big Little Lies actress has “suddenly dropped her like a potato” amid her blossoming new romance.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's blossoming friendship hits a dead-end amid the latter's new romance?

Jennifer and Reese, who play Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson on The Morning Show, were supposedly sticking together during spa treatments, dinners, hiking, and even tossing dating advice to each other. But now that the latter’s love life has kicked it up a notch, it is eating up their girl time. A source now tells the celebrity gossip outlet that when Witherspoon suffered heartbreak after her divorce from Jim Toth, finalised last year in August, “she was really lonely,” and the Friends star “went out of her way to include her in her life.”

However, now that Reese’s priorities seem to have undergone a major overhaul in light of her blossoming relationship with her new beau, a “jealous” and betrayed Jennifer Aniston is “being needy.” The source explains that the Rachel Green star “was totally there for her and felt they’d become true friends.” Meanwhile, the Cruel Intentions actress doesn’t appear to “have any interest in hanging out” with Jen even when she’s not with Haarmann.

“Now that Reese isn’t single, she’s acting like she no longer has any use for Jen, it’s very hurtful and has her nose out of joint,” the insider added. Despite all that, Witherspoon doesn’t see any fault with it. She views it “as a case of Jen getting jealous and being needy!”

The source claims that while Jen “fully understands” that her costar buddy is now busy with her new boyfriend, she “doesn’t see why she needs to be with him every spare minute.”

The Morning Show costars will reunite in Season 4

Aniston is just not going with it and is “way too proud to admit it, but she’s pretty hurt by the way” Reese has flipped their heartfelt dynamic. Regardless of the rumours swirling around the duo's friendship status, they attended the 2024 Emmy Awards to support their Apple TV marvel. Snaps from the event saw Jen and Reese all smiles – some personal pictures even made it to the Wild actress' IG.

The Morning Show Season 4 will see both beloved Hollywood actresses reprising their roles, presumably sometime in 2025. The new installment’s production is officially underway. Paparazzi snaps have even caught Aniston in dramatic action on the show's set. She previously made headlines when photos and clips of her being splashed with oil while filming a protest scene went viral online.