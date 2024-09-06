Reese Witherspoon is dating German financier Oliver Haarmann; spotted holding hands in NYC: Report

Reese Witherspoon has seemingly confirmed her romance rumours after being seen on dates with German financier Oliver Haarmann. The Big Little Lies star was recently spotted holding hands with Haarmann while strolling through New York City. Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann have been seen together in New York City, sparking romance rumors.

Multiple sources have confirmed that the duo’s friendship has blossomed into a romantic relationship. This was their second sighting for the second time in just over a month, this time attending an Assouline opening event.

Reese Witherspoon dating Oliver Haarmann

While an official confirmation from the actor’s side is still pending, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE, that the duo are indeed in a relationship as they were spotted making their way to an event in New York City alongside notable figures like Roger Federer and Anna Wintour. The Legally Blonde star first sparked her relationship rumour with the private equity financier back in July while vacationing in New York City on Wednesday.

Recent photos show Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann leaving their hotel hand-in-hand. The 48-year-old actress wore a black dress and strappy heels, while the 57-year-old financier was dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit of khaki pants, a button-up shirt, and a blazer. As they headed towards a big SUV, Witherspoon was holding a black coat in her left hand.

However, another source informed the outlet that Reese and Oliver are “ friends and it’s just casual.” A third insider claims, she is “taking things slow when it comes to dating.”

Who is Oliver Haarmann?

Oliver Haarmann, a private equity financier based in Germany, is an alumnus of both Brown University and Harvard University, where he earned an MBA. His career began at KKR, a prominent global investment firm in London, before he founded Searchlight Capital Partners, a private equity firm, in 2010, according to his LinkedIn profile. Haarmann is also a minority co-owner of the NHL's New York Islanders.

Sightings suggest that he and Reese arrived by helicopter on July 29 and dined at L'Artusi in the West Village the following day. This weekend, Reese Witherspoon and Oliver Haarmann made their way to New York City with Reese's two kids. Deacon, who's 20, is her son from her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, who's 11, is her son from her ex-husband Jim Toth. She also has a 24-year-old daughter Ava, whom she shares with ex Phillippe, however, at the time she wasn’t present there. The family enjoyed their time together in the Big Apple.

Oliver Haarmann, the German financier, was previously married to Mala Gaonkar, with whom he has two children. Gaonkar, also a successful financier and a Harvard University graduate reportedly runs a charity alongside her ex-husband according to PEOPLE. Even though Reese Witherspoon was said to be seeing Kevin Costner last year, she hasn't been making any public statements about it since her split with Toth in August 2023.