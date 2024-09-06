Rich Homie Quan dead at 34 was ‘foaming at the mouth’ when girlfriend found him ‘unresponsive’: 911 call

Atlanta-based rapper Rich Homie Quan, known for his chart-topping hits, was tragically found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, his girlfriend discovered him ‘unresponsive’ when she returned home and immediately called 911 after finding him ‘foaming at the mouth.’ The recorded audio of the call between the rapper’s girlfriend and officials has revealed chilling details about his death. Rich Homie Quan, the Atlanta-based rapper, was found dead at 34 by his girlfriend, who discovered him unresponsive at home.(Amber Nicole Williams/Instagram)

Rich Homie Quan's cause of death

While a thorough investigation into Rich Homie Quan's death is underway, TMZ obtained a copy of the 911 call made by his girlfriend, Amber Williams. The couple reportedly has children, and according to the call, Williams left the home to pick up their son from school before finding Quan’s lifeless body on the couch.

Also read: Accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray is pictured; family defends him over cries for help before he killed 4 people

The audio recording, released just hours after the Atlanta-based rapper's tragic passing, details the harrowing moments leading up to his discovery. Williams explained that she found Quan unresponsive on their couch the morning after he had retired for the night. Believing he was simply sleeping soundly, she covered him with a blanket and left to take her son to school. Upon returning home, she checked on Quan and was horrified to find that he had no pulse and wasn't breathing. “I don’t feel a heartbeat. I don’t see him breathing,” she said in tears.

Also read: Who is Malik Obama, Barack Obama's half-brother and latest to endorse Donald Trump?

She then detailed the moment she tried waking him up only to find his mouth foaming. “When I turned him over he kind of foamed at the mouth,” she said according to the audio call.

Rich Homie Quan declared dead at the scene

The 911 operator guided Williams through steps to help Quan breathe, instructing her to lay the rapper flat on his back. Paramedics arrived shortly after. The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. According to Page Six, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has scheduled an autopsy for the rapper on Friday.

The cause of death has not yet been disclosed. Born as Dequantes Devontay Lamar on October 4, 1990, RHQ died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 5. Quan gained prominence in 2013 with his hit single Type of Way and continued to build his fan base with tracks like Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh) and Ride Out. He also teamed up with Young Thug on the Cash Money Records project Rich Gang and often worked with other Atlanta artists like 2 Chainz and Jacquees.