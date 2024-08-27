Delta plane's tire explosion at Atlanta International Airport claims two lives, critically injures one

In a tragic incident, Delta Air Lines plane tire exploded at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, killing two people and seriously injuring another. A Delta employee and a contractor were declared dead following the explosion at the airport’s maintenance area early Tuesday, according to local outlet WSB2. (Getty Images via AFP)

A Delta employee and a contractor were declared dead following the explosion at the airport’s maintenance area early Tuesday, according to local outlet WSB2. It informed that an airline worker suffered serious injuries.

Delta Air Lines issues statement

In a statement on Tuesday, Delta expressed its sympathies to the victims after the tragic incident at the Atlanta Technical Operations Maintenance facility (TOC 3).

It said, the Delta family is “heartbroken at the loss of two team members and the injury of another”. The airline further ensured full support to family members and colleagues.

Extending gratitude for quick action of first responders and medical teams on site, it said: “We are now working with local authorities and conducting a full investigation to determine what happened.”

The plane took off from Las Vegas and arrived in Atlanta on Sunday night. Initially, it was unclear what triggered the explosion.

Atlanta Mayor offers condolences kin's families

Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta offered his condolences to the family and loved ones to the deceased Delta employees. “My thoughts are also with those who were injured, and I hope for their swift and full recovery.”

The mayor reported that airport, police, and fire departments are present on the site.