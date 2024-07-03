Delta flight makes emergency stop at JFK Airport after ‘spoiled’ food served to flyers

A Delta Airlines flight bound for the Netherlands with 277 passengers onboard made an emergency landing in New York City after contaminated in-flight meals were served. Delta Flight 136 from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport was on its way to Amsterdam when it was forced to make an unscheduled stop at John F. Kennedy International Airport around 4 AM on Wednesday. A Delta flight bound for Amsterdam was forced to make an emergency stop in New York City(Getty Images via AFP)

Delta flight makes emergency landing at JFK

The Airbus A330 was flying over Saint Pierre and Miquelon – a French archipelago south of Canada’s Newfoundland when it was diverted to New York, according to data from FlightRadar24. A spokesperson for Delta confirmed in a press release that the aircraft turned around after “reports that a portion of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service was spoiled.”

“Medical crews met the aircraft to treat any affected passengers and crew members. Delta’s Food Safety team has engaged our suppliers to immediately isolate the product and launch a thorough investigation into the incident,” the spokesperson continued, adding that the service is not what the airline is “known for.” “We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels.”

Meanwhile, the Port Authority of New York told Newsweek that there were “24 aided cases upon landing.” Those cases included “10 members of the flight crew and 14 passengers.” However, all of them “declined to receive medical attention.” The airport authority further said that the passengers were “provided with hotel rooms and transportation and will be rebooked to continue to their destination.”

An affected passenger named Virginia, who goes by @tralala_bk on X, formerly Twitter, wrote on the platform, “@delta I need to know how you’re going to get me to Amsterdam today - I’m on the plane that’s emergency landing at JFK because you served passengers “contaminated” food - I don’t need hotel/food vouchers I need to arrive in Amsterdam today.”