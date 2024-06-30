New York City joins India's T20 World Cup party: Watch Desi community go wild in goosebump-inducing video

As news of India's T20 World Cup win reached the city that never sleeps, a splash of electric blue euphoria washed over the streets. The Big Apple experienced its first major taste of cricket celebration as India beat South Africa in an epic clash and lifted the trophy after almost 13 long years, thanks to the Desi community's unmatched energy. Barbados, Jun 30 (ANI): India's captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli pose for a picture with the trophy after Team India wins the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2024 final match against South Africa, at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(ICC - X )

Leaving their work and clearing their schedules, those who got a seat in the stadium and even those who settled for a big screen view in the heart of New York City erupted in jubilation. Their joyous celebrations were captured in a goosebump-inducing video that will leave you cheering!

Indian community in New York celebrates India’s epic T20 win

The final of the World Cup was held on June 29 in Barbados. The Men in Blue faced South Africa in an epic, closely-fought game, winning by just 7 runs. The tension was palpable throughout the match. With this victory, the Rohit Sharma-led team remained undefeated throughout the tournament. Virat Kohli, the former captain of Team India who had struggled in earlier matches, made a magnificent comeback by scoring 76 runs, while the bowlers secured the win for the team.

Following the win, the Desi community residing in the Big Apple erupted in cheers as they gathered to watch the game on the big screen. As the last delivery was made, the audience burst into a chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya.' Social media platforms were thrilled to witness how a single match could bring Indians from across the globe together, regardless of their busy schedules.

India wins T20 World Cup 2024

Eleven years following the legendary tenure of MS Dhoni as captain, a young Indian squad has made their mark in history, securing dazzling T20 World Cup trophy. Tears of joy welled up in millions of eyes as the team, led by a fiery bowling attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh, dominated the final at Kensington Oval. owever, the celebrations were tinged with bittersweetness as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, announced their retirements from T20 internationals soon after the win, passing the torch to the next generation. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team in a special phone call right after the match.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations on behalf of the whole nation to Team India for this grand victory. Today, 1.40 crore Indians are proud because of your wonderful performance. You all won the World Cup, but in all villages, streets and communities of India, you won the hearts of our countrymen.”

The video message continued, “This win will be remembered for a very special reason. There were so many teams, but yet India was undefeated. This is not a small feat. You played every ball delivered by the greats of the game and kept winning. This undefeated run boosted your morale and kept the tournament entertaining. A lot of congratulations from my side."