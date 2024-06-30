Tearful Rohit Sharma comforted by wife Ritika, daughter Samaira after T20WC win; later does a Novak Djokovic in Barbados

Rohit Sharma went flat on his belly, with his head down. He slapped his hands on the turf about five times, and then shook his head before getting up. There was a tear or two from the Indian captain, as well, before the support staff and a few of the players ran to congratulate him. For the past two years, Rohit kept reiterating that his men deserved a moment in the sun, and they did come close - in the WTC final last year and in the 2023 ODI World Cup in November. Despite the heartbreaks, Rohit remained positive and strong, determined to lead India to a deserving title win and it eventually came on June 29, in Barbados, after a seven-run victory against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final. Rohit Sharma became the second captain to lead India to a T20 World Cup title win

Heinrich Klaasen threatened to single-handedly chase it down for South Africa when he levelled the equation to 25 off 25 after a 23-ball fifty, the fastest ever by a batter in a T20 World Cup final. However, India bounced back after Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets in his final two overs, while Jasprit Bumrah snared another to help the Men in Blue win their second T20 World Cup title and first in 17 years.

Following the win, Rohit could not hold back his emotions and he was left tearful, before being comforted by Virat Kohli and the rest of the teammates as the players broke into jubilant celebrations at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown.

Rohit then walked to the Indian dugout to meet his wife Ritika and daughter Samaira and the family shared an emotional moment, with the Indian captain still in tears.

However, the most viral moment came later when Rohit walked to the centre of the pitch and pulled off a Novak Djokovic as he plucked a grass off the track and ate it, just like the Serb celebrated after each of his seven wins at Wimbledon.

Djokovic first did it as part of post-match celebrations following his win against Rafael Nadal at the SW19 13 years back. Later in an interview in 2018, he explained: “It’s a little tradition obviously. As a kid I was dreaming of winning Wimbledon, so, like every child, you dream of doing something crazy when you actually achieve it - if you achieve it - and that was one of the things.”