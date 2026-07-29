Who is Subhadeep Ghosh? Ex-Assam cricketer tipped to join Gautam Gambhir's India coaching staff after reshuffle

The BCCI has decided against extending the contracts of assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip after the conclusion of India's white-ball tour of England earlier this month, secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed on Tuesday. Subhadeep Ghosh has emerged as the frontrunner to replace T Dilip.

The Indian board is already looking ahead to filling the vacancy in Gautam Gambhir's support staff, with a new fielding coach expected to be announced before India's upcoming two-Test tour of Sri Lanka. Former India women's and A team support staff member Subhadeep Ghosh has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Dilip.

"Assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate's two-year contract with the Indian men's team ended on June 10. Fielding coach T Dilip, who was given a one-year extension after his original term ended, also had his contract ending on June 8," BCCI secretary Saikia told PTI.

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"The BCCI continued with the duo till the end of India's tour of the United Kingdom. However, the BCCI is not giving them any extension. There is no question of accepting resignation as the contract has ended," he added.

Why did Dilip and Ten Doeschate leave? The departures had been speculated for some time, with Ten Doeschate reportedly keen on moving on after the completion of his BCCI contract.

The former Netherlands cricketer joined India's coaching staff at the request of head coach Gautam Gambhir after the two worked together at Kolkata Knight Riders during IPL 2024. Ten Doeschate was initially expected to take up the role of fielding coach but did not have a clearly defined responsibility during his two-year stint with the national team.

Dilip, meanwhile, had received a one-year extension ahead of India's Test series in England last year following a push from a senior player. However, his position had come under scrutiny, and his continuation beyond the extended contract was considered unlikely after India's recent white-ball tour of the UK.

Who is Subhadeep Ghosh? The BCCI has held discussions with "two or three names" for the vacant position in Gambhir's coaching staff, but Subhadeep Ghosh is currently the leading candidate, according to PTI.

His familiarity with the Indian cricket system could work in his favour. The former first-class cricketer, who represented Assam and Railways, played 17 first-class matches and as many List A games before moving into coaching.

Ghosh has been part of the Indian cricket setup for the last six to seven years, dating back to Rahul Dravid's tenure at the National Cricket Academy. He has worked with the Under-19 and senior women's teams and was also part of the India A support staff during their recent tour of Sri Lanka.

The 57-year-old is currently serving as the fielding coach of IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.