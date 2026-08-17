No concrete update on Babar Azam: The Pakistan leader is improving but can still miss the first Test against England

Although Babar Azam batted in the nets on Monday, there is no guarantee that he will feature in the first Test against hosts England starting on Wednesday at Headingley. Babar Azam scored a century against the West Indies earlier this month. (AFP)

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, his stint at the nets was brief, and that’s an indication that the Pakistani team management is cautious. Azam picked up a hand injury during the second Test against the West Indies earlier this month, and then in a warm-up game against Professional County Club Select XI in Beckenham last week, he was hit again on the same hand and had to go back retired hurt as a result.

Ever since, Babar has been a doubt for the first Test. The very fact that he batted gives some hope but then at the same time, he didn’t bat for long, which gives away that he is not a cinch to feature in the opening game.

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Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas, who took a five-for against the West Indies in the first Test before being dropped for the next one, spoke to the media and provided the latest updates on the Azam situation earlier today. "Whether he plays or not will be a decision taken on match day. He did a few throwdowns and some batting practice today. But we'll have to follow medical advice for it," Abbas said.

Former Test captain Shan Masood is sailing in the same boat. He had fractured his finger in the first Test against the West Indies last month, in which he also scored a century in the first innings. However, in the nets, he batted for a significant period and looked good.

“With Shan, too, we're just going to rely on the medical advice. Shan practised for the whole session and looked very good,” Abbas said.