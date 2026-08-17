No concrete update on Babar Azam: The Pakistan leader is improving but can still miss the first Test against England
The Pakistan captain aggravated his hand injury in a warm-up last week. The first Test against England starts on Wednesday.
Although Babar Azam batted in the nets on Monday, there is no guarantee that he will feature in the first Test against hosts England starting on Wednesday at Headingley.
According to an ESPNcricinfo report, his stint at the nets was brief, and that’s an indication that the Pakistani team management is cautious. Azam picked up a hand injury during the second Test against the West Indies earlier this month, and then in a warm-up game against Professional County Club Select XI in Beckenham last week, he was hit again on the same hand and had to go back retired hurt as a result.
Ever since, Babar has been a doubt for the first Test. The very fact that he batted gives some hope but then at the same time, he didn’t bat for long, which gives away that he is not a cinch to feature in the opening game.
Also Read: Ravindra Jadeja completes rare Test double: Where he ranks among greatest all-rounders of the game
Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas, who took a five-for against the West Indies in the first Test before being dropped for the next one, spoke to the media and provided the latest updates on the Azam situation earlier today. "Whether he plays or not will be a decision taken on match day. He did a few throwdowns and some batting practice today. But we'll have to follow medical advice for it," Abbas said.
Former Test captain Shan Masood is sailing in the same boat. He had fractured his finger in the first Test against the West Indies last month, in which he also scored a century in the first innings. However, in the nets, he batted for a significant period and looked good.
“With Shan, too, we're just going to rely on the medical advice. Shan practised for the whole session and looked very good,” Abbas said.
Plenty of spotlight on the series!
Pakistan and England will play three Test matches in all. After Pakistan’s series-levelling win in the second Test against the West Indies, there is a lot of excitement about this rubber among the team’s supporters. There will be plenty of spotlight on England, too, who have Joe Root back at the helm. Since the new Test head coach Stephen Fleming is going to join the team set-up in December, assistant coach and former England player Marcus Trescothick will step into the breach for the upcoming series after the sacking of Brendon McCullum last month from the Test head coach role.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPrateek Srivastava
Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work.Read More