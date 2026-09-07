Ex-Pakistan spinner ‘scared’ to work under PCB if offered coaching position: ‘They sack you here and there’

It has been a week since the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sent seven players and two coaches back home from England, but the decision is still being debated. The cricket board in Pakistan has become infamous for constantly chopping and changing, playing around with the coaches and captains. Citing a lack of security as the main factor, former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said he's scared of working for the country despite eagerly wanting to contribute to the national team. Mushtaq Ahmed says he's scared to work for the PCB if offered the job. (AP)

Last week, the PCB sent players like Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha back home after Pakistan's disastrous defeats in the first two Tests against England. The coaches also weren't spared as Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul were replaced in the dressing room by Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke.

When asked whether he would be open to coaching Pakistan, Mushtaq replied positively but was quick to point out what's holding him back. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what the former spinner said next, as he was quick to point out the frailties of the PCB and its chief, Mohsin Naqvi.

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“I would love to do that for my country, of course. Especially at this time. Obviously, I need only one thing. Sometimes you get scared of working for your own country when the people don’t respect you, and they sack you because of a few emotional decisions here and there. When you see those things, people getting sacked on a tour, you get worried and scared,” Mushtaq said on the BBC Stumped Podcast.

“I think those are the things that if you can get that sorted, I think every Pakistani cricketer who is coaching, not only myself, they’d love to serve the country. This is the best time for me to take that challenge and bring those players to their best, make them confident about international cricket and make a unit that can actually challenge opposition teams,” he added.

‘Not right’ The former Pakistan spinner, who played 52 Tests and 144 ODIs for the country, also said that sending seven players back home was not the right decision, adding that he wants to hear the rationale behind making such a harsh and radical move.

“Changing seven players and the management, especially with the tour still going on, I feel that this is not the right thing,” Mushtaq said.

“This has never happened in Pakistan cricket before. Obviously, I’m hurt as an ex-cricketer, as a Pakistani, these things should not happen. Sarfaraz and Umar Gul, they are some of the most experienced cricketers. They serve the country very well. Sarfaraz was a captain also. If you want to sack them, obviously, you have to sack them after the tour. This is the time to stay calm, don’t make rash decisions," he added.

The PCB's decision has been criticised by the likes of Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Jason Gillespie, and others. Pakistan will now try to play for pride in the third and final Test against England, beginning September 9 in Birmingham.