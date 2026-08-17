Ravindra Jadeja completes rare Test double: Where he ranks among greatest all-rounders of the game

But 350 wickets tell only half of Jadeja's story. He entered the Galle Test with 4,095 runs at 38.27 and 348 wickets at 25.11 from 89 matches, before scoring 13 in India's first innings. He therefore had 4,108 Test runs when wicket No.350 arrived. The milestone places him in an extraordinarily small group of players who have accumulated serious numbers in both disciplines and provides the appropriate point to ask a larger question: where does Jadeja now stand among Test cricket's greatest all-rounders?

Ravindra Jadeja reached 350 Test wickets in Galle by dismissing Sri Lanka debutant Keshara Nuwantha on the third afternoon of the first Test. Bowling the fourth ball of his 17th over, Jadeja dragged his length back outside off and induced an attempted cut from Nuwantha. The ball struck Yashasvi Jaiswal at silly point before looping towards cover, where Shubman Gill completed the catch. Nuwantha departed for 2, Sri Lanka slipped to 243/7, and Jadeja became only the fifth Indian after Anil Kumble, R Ashwin, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh to take 350 Test wickets.

The global comparison becomes more revealing when a meaningful minimum is applied to both skills. When Jadeja claimed his 300th wicket against Bangladesh in Kanpur in 2024, he became only the 11th player in Test history to complete 3,000 runs and 300 wickets. He achieved the double in his 74th Test; only Ian Botham, in 72, had done it faster.

The clearest statistical measure is the difference between batting and bowling averages. Kapil's was +1.41. Ashwin's was +1.75. Jadeja entered Galle at +13.16 — 38.27 with the bat against 25.11 with the ball. Average differential is not a definitive measure of greatness, but it illustrates the unusual equality of Jadeja's two disciplines. That makes the Indian hierarchy easier to frame: Kapil still has the strongest overall career, but Jadeja has a compelling case as India's second-greatest Test all-rounder and arguably its most statistically balanced.

R Ashwin presents the other obvious Indian comparison. Ashwin retired with 537 wickets at 24.00 and 3,503 runs at 25.75. As a bowler, his case is clearly stronger than Jadeja's. As an all-rounder, however, Jadeja's 4,108 runs and batting average of just over 38 create considerable separation.

Kapil Dev remains the benchmark. Across 131 Tests, he scored 5,248 runs at 31.05 and took 434 wickets at 29.64. He remains the only cricketer in Test history with 5,000 runs and 400 wickets. Jadeja has neither Kapil's career volume nor the historical burden of leading India's pace attack for well over a decade.

Average differential sharpens that comparison further. Imran Khan's career figures — 37.69 with the bat and 22.81 with the ball — produced a remarkable differential of +14.88. Jadeja entered Galle at +13.16. Pollock, with 3,781 runs at 32.31 and 421 wickets at 23.11, finished around +9.20. Botham's was +5.14, Hadlee's +4.87 and Kapil's +1.41.

hat group includes Botham, Kapil, Imran Khan, Richard Hadlee, Shaun Pollock , Shane Warne, Chaminda Vaas, Daniel Vettori, Stuart Broad, Ashwin and Jadeja. What separates Jadeja is batting quality. His current average of about 38 is higher than that of every other member of the 3,000-run/300-wicket club. Imran finished at 37.69, Botham at 33.54, Pollock at 32.31 and Kapil at 31.05. Imran took 362 wickets at 22.81, while Botham finished with 383 at 28.40 and Kapil with 434 at 29.64. Jadeja is therefore doing something historically unusual: carrying a batting average approaching 40 while simultaneously possessing the bowling numbers of a frontline specialist.

Among players who have cleared both 3,000 runs and 300 wickets, therefore, Jadeja's statistical balance sits behind only Imran. The 350th wicket strengthens the volume argument too. Jadeja had already become only the fourth player after Kapil, Botham and Vettori to combine 4,000 Test runs with 300 wickets. He has now pushed the bowling component to 350, leaving a club of four in which his batting average is comfortably the highest and his bowling average the lowest.

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Why the numbers cannot simply make Jadeja the GOAT The difficulty begins when Garry Sobers and Jacques Kallis enter the discussion. Sobers scored 8,032 Test runs at 57.78 while taking 235 wickets at 34.03. Kallis amassed 13,289 runs at 55.37 and added 292 wickets. Those bowling totals exclude them from the 300-wicket filter, but their batting achievements belong to an entirely different category.

Then there are bowling-dominant giants.Richard Hadlee took 431 wickets at 22.29 and scored 3,124 runs at 27.16. Imran Khan combined 362 wickets at 22.81 with nearly 3,800 runs. Their value as attack-leading fast bowlers across conditions cannot be captured simply by subtracting one average from another.

Jadeja also carries a conditions qualification. Much of his bowling supremacy has been built in spin-friendly Asian conditions, frequently alongside Ashwin. He has not had to carry India's attack globally in the manner of Hadlee for New Zealand, Imran for Pakistan or Kapil for India.

Yet that argument increasingly applies more to Jadeja's bowling than his batting. His development from lower-order contributor into a dependable Test batter has transformed his historical profile.