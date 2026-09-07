Vaibhav Sooryavanshi implored to take cue and 'learn' from Ishan Kishan: ‘Once you get set…’
Ishan Kishan's remarkable 250 in the Duleep Trophy final showcased his stamina and skill under pressure, retiring hurt after an exhausting innings.
Ishan Kishan’s marathon effort in the Duleep Trophy final did not end with a conventional dismissal. After batting through the Chennai heat and taking his score to a remarkable 250, the East Zone captain eventually walked off retired hurt, bringing an end to an innings that had increasingly become as much a test of his body as his batting.
The applause around the ground told its own story. Kishan had converted the hundred he began the second day with into a double century and then kept going, refusing to allow fatigue to cut short his stay. By the time he left the field, he had provided a striking example of what it takes to turn a start into a truly enormous first-class innings.
And watching it all was another batter whose talent has rarely been questioned, but whose ability to make those starts count remains part of his development — Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Deep Dive
The teenager had produced another eye-catching knock earlier in the Duleep Trophy final, but Kishan’s innings offered a very different batting lesson. During commentary, Vivek Razdan addressed Sooryavanshi directly while reflecting on what the East Zone captain had just produced.
‘Sooryavanshi sahab, you have to learn from players like Ishan Kishan’
“Sooryavanshi sahab, now you have to learn from players like Ishan Kishan — once you are set, how to play a long innings,” Razdan said on commentary. “Every person who is present here at this time stood up and applauded this innings. Because this is not just technique, this is not just temperament, this is also match fitness. This is match fitness. To stay out there for so long in so much heat and play an innings like this. What an innings by Ishan Kishan.”
The observation was particularly relevant given the contrasting stages of the two batters’ careers. Sooryavanshi has already demonstrated an extraordinary ability to dominate attacks and change the tempo of a match despite his age. The next challenge in the longer format is learning how to stretch that dominance across sessions when conditions, fatigue and concentration begin to test a batter differently.
Also Read: EZ vs SZ Live Score, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final: Ishan Kishan retired hurt after 250 but East Zone continue dominance
Kishan’s 250 provided precisely that example. The innings was not merely about reaching another landmark after his century or double hundred. He continued batting after both, spending an extended period at the crease until his body eventually forced him to retire hurt. For a young batter watching from the same dressing room, there could hardly have been a more immediate demonstration of the difference between getting set and making an innings truly count.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More