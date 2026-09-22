‘False and defamatory’: Vansh Bedi denies being unnamed man in fixing, information leak sting

The clarification arrives at an important stage in a controversy that has increasingly blurred the line between what was actually alleged in the sting and what was subsequently inferred online. The original undercover investigation did not identify Bedi as the player who allegedly supplied confidential information to Bhatia, yet his name began circulating because several details mentioned in Bhatia’s account appeared, on the surface, to resemble parts of Bedi’s recent career.

“I categorically state that I am not the individual referred to by Ex-Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia in the Tehelka sting operation concerning alleged match-fixing involving a CSK player, nor do I have any involvement whatsoever in any such activity,” Bedi wrote. He added that any attempt to connect him with the allegations was defamatory and said his legal team was pursuing “appropriate civil and criminal action” against those responsible for circulating such claims.

Bedi broke his silence on Tuesday after speculation around his identity gathered pace on social media in the wake of an undercover investigation involving former domestic cricketer Rachit Bhatia. In a statement posted on Instagram, Bedi made it clear that he was not the unnamed CSK player referred to during the sting and denied any involvement in the activity described by Bhatia.

Vansh Bedi has issued a categorical denial after his name became entangled in the controversy surrounding a sting operation that alleged the misuse of confidential team information in Indian cricket. The Delhi wicketkeeper-batter, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings set-up during IPL 2025 and later represented Central Delhi Kings in the Delhi Premier League, said attempts to associate him with the allegations were “false and defamatory”.

How the controversy gathered momentum During the sting, Bhatia allegedly claimed that he had obtained advance information relating to Chennai Super Kings’ playing XI during IPL 2025 and passed it to bookmakers based in London through Snapchat. He further claimed that he earned ₹60 lakh on each of five matches, taking the alleged proceeds to ₹3 crore, while describing the source of the information as a friend who was part of the CSK set-up.

Bedi’s association with CSK during IPL 2025, followed by his participation in the Delhi Premier League, appears to have fuelled speculation around his identity. He was later ruled out of the IPL season because of an ankle ligament injury, and his subsequent involvement with Central Delhi Kings provided another circumstantial overlap with the broader narrative presented in the sting.

However, those overlaps do not amount to an established finding, and the original investigation did not publicly name Bedi as Bhatia’s alleged source. His statement is therefore aimed squarely at the distinction between being the subject of online conjecture and being formally identified or implicated through evidence.

The sting also referred to an episode involving Central Delhi Kings in which Bhatia allegedly supplied possible team combinations before a Delhi Premier League match. In one of those discussions, Bedi’s name featured in the context of a potential selection change, but the material did not establish that Bedi himself was responsible for providing the information.

Also Read: ‘We have written to BCCI’: DDCA springs into action after ‘match-fixing’ allegations rock Indian cricket

The Delhi and District Cricket Association has since sought the BCCI’s guidance over the wider allegations and has stressed that conclusions should not be drawn before an investigation is completed. DDCA officials have maintained that any player found guilty would face consequences, but have also warned against treating unverified allegations as established fact.

Adding another layer to the matter, Bedi had himself reportedly alerted the anti-corruption authorities during the latest Delhi Premier League season after receiving what was described as a corrupt approach. That development assumes particular relevance now, given the attempt to portray him as the unidentified player at the centre of Bhatia’s account.

For the moment, there has been no publicly announced BCCI finding establishing Bedi’s involvement in the conduct alleged during the sting. His intervention has now shifted the immediate focus from speculation over his identity to the evidentiary basis of the claims being circulated in his name.