KKR urged to appoint Rinku Singh as captain after UPT20 League heroics: ‘Invest a little in him’

Former India batter Suresh Raina urged the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) not to waste any more time and appoint Rinku Singh as the captain at the earliest. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) great made this comment after Rinku led the Meerut Mavericks to a title win in the fourth season of the UPT20 League. The left-handed batter, who was recently left out of the squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan, oversaw his team defeating Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Lucknow Falcons at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow by 94 runs in the summit clash. Three-time champions KKR urged to make Rinku Singh the captain (HT_PRINT)

Speaking to the broadcaster, Raina said that KKR should invest in Rinku and give him some matches as the captain. In the 2026 edition, Rinku was the franchise's vice-captain and Ajinkya Rahane's deputy.

But since Rahane has retired from international and IPL cricket, KKR are now in the hunt for a new captain. The franchise has been linked with Hardik Pandya; however, nothing concrete has emerged regarding this high-profile rumoured trade.

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"Firstly, congratulations to Captain Rinku Singh. This is the fourth season of the UP T20 League, and they are playing in the fourth final," Raina said on the sidelines of the UPT20 League final.

“KKR is looking for a captain, but I think the franchise has finally gotten its captain. Invest a little in him, give him some matches, and you never know,” he added.

All you need to know about the UPT20 League final Rinku had little to contribute with the bat, but Meerut Mavericks still produced a dominant performance in the 2026 UPT20 League final, cruising to a commanding 94-run victory.

Leading the side from the front throughout the tournament, Rinku walked in at No. 5 but could stay at the crease for only two deliveries. Opening batter Divyansh Joshi took charge of the innings with a blistering century, smashing 105 from only 40 deliveries. His explosive knock powered Meerut to an imposing 203/7 from their allotted 20 overs.

The Falcons were never able to mount a serious chase. The pressure of a 204-run target proved overwhelming as their batting lineup collapsed for 109 in 16 overs, handing Meerut a comprehensive victory.

The triumph capped an impressive campaign for Rinku as captain. He led Meerut in 10 matches during the 2026 UPT20 League and guided them to nine wins.

Speaking of Rinku’s association with KKR, it dates back to the 2018 IPL season, and the franchise has remained his only IPL home. Across 73 appearances in the tournament, the 28-year-old has accumulated 1,394 runs. He also enjoyed a productive 2026 IPL campaign, finishing as KKR’s leading run-scorer. Rinku’s reputation, however, was built on one of the most dramatic finishes in IPL history. During the 2023 season, he smashed Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes in the final five balls to pull off a stunning victory for KKR at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.