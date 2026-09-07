HAL set to deliver first batch of delayed trainer aircraft to Indian Air Force
Three HTT-40 (Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40) aircraft, two built at Bengaluru and one at Nashik, are ready for delivery by HAL.
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to deliver the first batch of delayed HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force, bolstering the air force’s capacity to meet its growing pilot training requirements, officials aware of the development said on Sunday.
Three HTT-40 (Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40) aircraft, two built at Bengaluru and one at Nashik, are ready for delivery, the officials said, asking not to be named.
The IAF ordered 70 basic trainers for ₹6,838 crore three years ago to train its rookie pilots. Under the contract, HAL was to deliver 12 trainers to the IAF in fiscal 2025-26 but failed to deliver any aircraft due to a shortage of engines. US firm Honeywell overcame supply chain bottlenecks and delivered the first batch of TPE331-12B turboprop engines a few months ago and assured the state-run firm of timely supplies.
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Under a $100 million contract signed four years ago for supplying and manufacturing 88 TPE331-12B engines/kits, Honeywell was supposed to deliver the first engine in September 2025. The US firm will supply 16 units and HAL will build the rest through technology transfer.
Last October, defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated production lines for the HTT-40 basic trainer and LCA-Mk1A in Nashik to meet the air force’s needs. HAL can now produce a total of 20 HTT-40s a year at its factories in Bengaluru and Nashik.
Currently, ab initio (Stage-I) flying training for all rookie pilots is carried out on Swiss-origin Pilatus PC-7 MkII basic trainers. Stage-I training is common for all pilots after which trifurcation into fighter, transport and helicopter streams takes place. Those selected for the fighter stream proceed to Stage-II training on PC-7 MkII and Kiran Mk-1A jet trainers and then Stage-III on the British-origin Hawk advanced jet trainers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRahul Singh
Rahul Singh is Defence Editor at Hindustan Times and has covered military affairs and national security for nearly 25 years. Apart from extensive and deep reporting on the Indian military, including several newsbreaks that have set the national news agenda over the years, Rahul has reported from conflict zones including Jammu & Kashmir, India’s North-east and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Rahul has co-authored the bestselling 'India's Most Fearless' series of books on recent Indian military operations. Widely read and translated into multiple languages, the books place an emphasis on firsthand accounts of daring missions across the three services. His work has been adapted into web series and films including the National Award-winning Amaran. Rahul comes from an Army background and attended schools across the country before completing his education from Panjab University, Chandigarh. Grew up playing tennis, now mostly cheers from the sidelines. Works in Delhi, heart in the mountains.Read More