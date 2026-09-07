How Indian men's team could play two matches in two different countries on October 3
India could play twice on October 3, with a West Indies ODI in Punjab and a possible Asian Games medal match in Japan, echoing a rare 1998 split.
India could find themselves in one of the most unusual situations in their cricket history on October 3, 2026, with two men's teams potentially taking the field in two different countries on the same day. One side is scheduled to face the West Indies in the third and final ODI of their home series at New Chandigarh, while another could be competing for an Asian Games medal in Japan.
The West Indies ODI is scheduled to start at 2pm IST, while the men's cricket competition at the Asian Games also concludes on October 3 at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Both the bronze-medal playoff and the gold-medal match are scheduled for that day, meaning any Indian progress beyond the semi-finals would make the clash unavoidable.
How India could end up playing twice on October 3
India have received direct entry into the Asian Games quarter-finals and are scheduled to face the second-placed team from Group A on September 28. Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal make up that group, with the winner of India's quarter-final moving into the semi-finals on October 1. From there, India would be guaranteed another game on October 3, irrespective of the semi-final result. A win would send them into the gold-medal match, while a defeat would leave them fighting for bronze as defending champions after their triumph at Hangzhou in 2023.
What makes the situation particularly striking is the strength of the squad selected for Japan. Shreyas Iyer will captain a group containing Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
This is far from a developmental or fringe India side, with several members already established internationals and others firmly in the selectors' white-ball plans. Eight players from India's squad for the recent ODI series in England — Iyer, Kishan, Nitish, Axar, Washington, Bumrah, Harshit and Arshdeep — have also been picked for the Asian Games.
India's squad for the West Indies ODI series is yet to be announced, so selectors will have to account for the players unavailable because of the Games. That could leave one India side built around ODI regulars such as Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav facing West Indies in New Chandigarh, while another international-quality team plays for a medal in Japan.
The Asian Games contingent will already have been in Japan for several days before the knockout stage begins. India are also scheduled to face hosts Japan in a historic T20I at Sano on September 22, giving the touring group time to settle before their Games campaign.
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India have remarkably done it before
October 3 would be extraordinary, but it would not be completely unprecedented in Indian cricket. On September 12, 1998, two Indian men's teams played matches in different countries on the same day during a similarly unusual split in assignments. At the Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, an India side featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Ajay Jadeja and VVS Laxman defeated Canada by 112 runs. India posted 157/9 before dismissing Canada for just 45, with Kumble returning figures of 4/11.
At the same time in Toronto, another Indian team faced Pakistan in the Sahara Friendship Cup. Mohammad Azharuddin captained a side featuring Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Javagal Srinath and Ajit Agarkar, with Ganguly scoring 54 and taking three wickets in a six-wicket victory.
Twenty-eight years later, Indian cricket could produce a similarly remarkable split, but the circumstances would say even more about the depth now available. Rather than merely scrambling to cover simultaneous assignments, India could potentially field two teams on the same day with both packed with international and IPL experience. One side could be trying to complete an ODI series against West Indies in Punjab, while the other could be playing for an Asian Games gold medal in Japan. For all the discussion around India's bench strength over the last few years, October 3 could become one of its most striking demonstrations yet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORProbuddha Bhattacharjee
Probuddha Bhattacharjee is a sports writer and analyst with expertise spanning cricket, football, and multi-sport events, with a strong emphasis on data-driven journalism and tactical storytelling. He currently focuses on international cricket, the Indian Premier League, global tournaments, and emerging trends shaping modern sport, blending advanced statistics with strong narrative context to explain performance, strategy, and decision-making. His work aims to bridge the gap between numbers and storytelling, helping readers understand not just what happened on the field, but the tactical and structural reasons behind it. Trained in data journalism through the Google News Initiative (GNI) Data Journalism Lab, Probuddha works extensively with ball-by-ball datasets, performance metrics, and trend-based modelling to produce evidence-backed reports, explainers, and long-form features. His analytical approach focuses not only on outcomes but also on process—selection strategies, phase-wise tactics, workload management, and the influence of preparation and planning on match results. He is particularly interested in how statistical patterns reshape conventional cricketing narratives and provide clearer tactical insight for modern audiences. Beyond cricket, Probuddha has written analytical and news-driven pieces on football and other major sporting events, with a growing interest in sports governance, scheduling dynamics, and the economics of elite competitions. He also tracks how rule changes, franchise structures, and broadcast pressures influence the evolution of contemporary sport. He has previously contributed to platforms such as OneCricket, Sportskeeda, and CrickTracker, and continues to specialise in analytical storytelling, live coverage, and audience-focused reporting. His work prioritises clarity, context, and credibility, while consistently exploring innovative ways to present data through accessible narratives and structured match analysis.Read More