Ishan Kishan creates Duleep Trophy history with 250*, becomes first East Zone batter and wicketkeeper to achieve feat

Kishan 's innings is particularly significant for East Zone because no batter representing the side had previously scored a double century in a Duleep Trophy final. Wriddhiman Saha held the previous record for the highest individual score by an East Zone batter in the summit clash after making 170 against Central Zone in the 2012 final.

The double century placed Kishan in a rare group in the history of the competition. He became only the seventh batter to score 200 or more in a Duleep Trophy final, joining a list that includes Raman Lamba, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Cheteshwar Pujara , Anshuman Gaekwad, Yusuf Pathan and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Ishan Kishan turned a commanding century into a historic double hundred in the Duleep Trophy 2026 final, rewriting multiple records as East Zone tightened its grip on South Zone. The East Zone captain, who resumed the day unbeaten on 111, retired hurt after scoring 250.

Kishan had already gone past Saha's mark before reaching the double hundred, but crossing 200 took him into territory no East Zone batter had occupied before. His innings therefore stands as both the first double century for East Zone in a Duleep final and the highest score by an East Zone batter in the title clash.

The wicketkeeping record also fell during the innings. Dinesh Karthik's 183 for South Zone against West Zone in the 2010 final had been the highest score by a wicketkeeper in a Duleep Trophy final, but Kishan moved past that mark and became the first wicketkeeper to score a double hundred in the competition's final.

As East Zone's captain and designated wicketkeeper, Kishan has also become the first captain-wicketkeeper to reach the landmark in a Duleep Trophy final. It adds another layer to an innings that has already become one of the most significant individual performances in the tournament's recent history.

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Kishan climbs historic final list By moving past 200, Kishan also went beyond Pataudi's 200 for South Zone against West Zone in the 1967 final. At 204, he was sixth on the all-time list of highest individual scores in Duleep Trophy finals, with only five innings still ahead of him.

Raman Lamba's 320 remains the highest score ever made in a Duleep final, followed by Jaiswal's 265 and Pujara's unbeaten 256.

As Ishan Kishan went past 217, he became the fourth-highest individual scorer in the Duleep Trophy final. His own first-class career-best remains 273 for Jharkhand against Delhi in the 2016-17 Ranji Trophy, meaning there is still another personal landmark within reach if the innings stretches deep.

The knock also gives Kishan a unique double-century combination. He had previously scored 210 against Bangladesh in an ODI in 2022, and none of the six earlier Duleep Trophy final double-centurions had an ODI double hundred to their name. Kishan has therefore become the first cricketer to combine an ODI double century with a double hundred in a Duleep Trophy final. With his 10th first-class century already converted into a double and more records potentially within reach, the innings has become one of the defining performances of the 2026 final.