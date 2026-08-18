England youngster reveals Virat Kohli’s lasting impact: ‘He’s always at the end of phone’

England youngster Jordan Cox feels fortunate to have spent four months with Virat Kohli, who has remained just a call or text away whenever the youngster has doubts. Although Cox did not make his IPL debut for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the chance to spend time in the dressing room with Kohli and build a close bond with the Indian legend has been a privilege. Cox has valued the experience of being around Kohli, who has been there for him whenever he has needed advice or reassurance. Virat Kohli has been a mentor-like figure for Jordan Cox. (ANI Pic Service)

The English youngster recalled the advice Kohli gave him during their time together, particularly as the youngster prepared to make his international debut. While he chose not to reveal everything they discussed, Cox said the Indian great urged him to embrace the occasion rather than get weighed down by the pressure surrounding it.

"I probably don't want to share all of them, but I just wanted to ask him a few questions. He was saying: 'Enjoy the moment. You only get one debut. Just enjoy it and have fun'," Cox told BBC Sport.

Kohli also reminded Cox of the sacrifices made by his family and friends, urging him to make the most of the opportunity and give them something to be proud of.

“Family and friends, everything they have worked hard for, every time they have come to a game to support you, show them something why they have done all that sacrifice for you,” he added.

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With Jacob Bethell ruled out with a knee injury, Cox is set to move up to No. 3 for at least the opening two Tests of England’s three-match series against Pakistan. The youngster will once again look to lean on the guidance he received from Kohli as he takes on the responsibility.

"I'll keep it forever, I think," said Cox. "He's someone that I've looked up to and I've managed to spend what felt like four months with him in India. He's someone that I'll text if I'm ever feeling down or need a bit of help. He's always at the end of the phone," he added.

“Kohli one of the nicest guys you'll meet” Cox also turned to Kohli after suffering a major setback in 2024, when an injury ruled him out just days before he was due to make his Test debut in New Zealand. The disappointment left him questioning whether the opportunity would ever come again, but a conversation with Kohli helped him put the setback into perspective.

"I was three days away from playing my first Test and then got injured, which was just unlucky, a freak incident," said Cox. "There were definitely thoughts of 'I'm never going to play again'. I had that Test cap right there, then I couldn't get it. It felt like that was the end, as bad as that sounds. I remember talking to Virat about it. He said: 'There are billions of people who don't even know who I am. The sun will come up in the morning - I don't really care'.

"Obviously he cares when he goes out on to the field of play, because he's crazy on the field. When he comes off the field, he's one of the nicest guys you'll meet. It's about how I can be like that. How can I be really aggressive on the field, then when I come off everyone says 'He's a great bloke'?" he added.