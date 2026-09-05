Arshdeep Singh, girlfriend Samreen get inked with tattoos of each other's initials, check it out

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh and girlfriend Samreen Kaur have found an intimate way of making their relationship even stronger: getting inked together. What makes their matching tattoos even more personal is their choice of the same. Arshdeep with Samreen

On Arshdeep’s upper arm is now an “SK”, written in Samreen’s handwriting. On Samreen’s arm is an “AS”, written in Arshdeep’s. Beside each set of initials sits a tiny red heart, drawn in one continuous line.

That makes the gesture more meaningful than simply getting matching initials. Their handwriting has been preserved, including its natural slant and small irregularities, making each tattoo extremely personal. The studio they got it done from in Bangalore, took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a BTS of the same. Check it out: