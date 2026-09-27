Banks open on Sunday ahead of nationwide strike: Will you get your salary today?

Ahead of a three-day nationwide strike starting tomorrow, all public sector and regional rural banks are open on Sunday. The mandate issued by the finance ministry to keep banks open on Sunday was taken to prevent banking services from effectively remaining unavailable for five consecutive days (Unsplash/Representational)

The strike has been called by the United Forum of Bank Unions, which has also put forward several demands, including a five-day work week and pension provisions for the banking sector.

The mandate issued by the finance ministry to keep banks open on Sunday was taken to prevent services from effectively remaining unavailable for five consecutive days, since September 26 is the fourth Saturday and September 27 would ordinarily have been a Sunday holiday.

Also Read | Why banks are open today, Sunday — What customers should know

The unusual operation of the banking sector on a weekend has had many asking the question - will they get their salaries today?

Bank strike and the salary question In line with instructions issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks have been asked to disburse salaries in advance to avoid disruptions.

However, this is only applicable to central government employees. Central government employees received their September salary on Friday and those affiliated with the affected banks can expect their salaries to be disbursed today.

What about private sector employees? However, since the RBI mandate is not a general declaration that every bank in India will operate like a normal weekday branch, employees who are in the remaining public sector services and private sector employees will get their salaries based on the schedule followed by their respective workplaces.

For private-sector employees, the salary-credit date depends on their employer’s payroll process and the bank through which the salary is processed. Hence, if your normal salary date is September 30, the date is likely to remain unchanged.