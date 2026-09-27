Man turns to internet after daughter asks: ‘Why do they have luggage stores at the airport after check-in?’

The post was shared by X user Shobhit Shrivastava, who wrote, “So my daughter asked me why they have luggage stores at the airport after check-in. We’ve been sitting across from the shop for 20 minutes, and no one has entered the store either. Asking the salesperson might be impolite, but she really needs an answer and I don’t have any.”

The father admitted he had never really thought about it either. His post on X prompted several theories from social media users, who tried to explain why such shops exist and who might actually need them.

A man’s daughter had a simple question about an airport shop that left him stumped. Why are there luggage stores inside airports, especially after passengers have already checked in their bags?

How did social media react? The question had several users thinking about their own airport experiences. One person wrote, “Solid questions actually. Have wondered and failed. My guess is that people end up buying things and need bags at the terminal.”

Another suggested that airport luggage shops cater to last-minute needs. “Most of travel retail is last min emergency buy. It will never make sense to most people but when we are in that situation we realise the importance of its availability,” the user commented.

Some users suggested that travellers may need a new bag if their luggage is damaged or if they suddenly need to repack their belongings.

“I think it’s mostly for people who have either arrived at an airport with a broken baggage and/or have to dispose of their bags for whatever reason, like spillage, damage, send some stuff back home, but need another bag,” one person wrote.

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Another user had a different theory, suggesting that luggage stores located after security could be useful for passengers who have bought more items than they can carry.

“If you buy a bag from this luggage store, which is after the security check and just before the boarding, then you can do a lot of shopping and take more than your 7 kg and more than your one bag in the cabin,” the user wrote.

Someone else suggested that passengers travelling together could potentially use an additional bag if their combined baggage allowance allows it, while admitting they were not sure about airline rules.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)