Chest burning after tea? Cardiologist reveals when it could mean a heart attack and shares 5 warning signs to watch for

A cup of tea is a favourite morning or evening pick-me-up for many. But for some, it may be followed by a burning sensation in the chest, often brushed off as acidity. Acidity is common, but the catch is that some heart attack symptoms can feel similar. Assuming that chest discomfort is simply a digestive problem and can be treated with home remedies or hacks might not be the best approach.

ALSO READ: Do you feel short of breath bending down to tie your shoes? Cardiologist explains how it is an early heart failure sign

Dr Dixit Garg, consultant in interventional cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, told HT Lifestyle that a burning sensation in the chest after a cup of tea is often dismissed as acidity. Because this discomfort feels familiar, many people may fail to recognise that it could sometimes signal a heart attack.

The cardiologist also warned that many make a mistake, confusing this feeling with acidity or indigestion. Instead of getting it checked, they rely on an antacid. And by the time they reach the hospital, it becomes more serious.

Why does a heart attack happen? To understand the why, the warning signs need urgent attention; it helps to know what happens during a heart attack.

Dr Garg said, “A heart attack occurs when one of the arteries that supplies blood to the heart becomes blocked, most often because a fatty deposit inside the blood vessel ruptures and a clot then forms. When the flow of blood is halted, the heart muscle is deprived of oxygen and begins to suffer damage. Since the loss of heart muscle can happen over a short period of time, early recognition and immediate medical treatment are essential.”