Can your sleeping position worsen nighttime acidity? Gastroenterologist explains which postures to avoid
If you are suffering from acidity, it is best to sleep in positions that won't worsen it and that allow stomach acid to flow into the food pipe.
Do you experience nighttime acidity, such as a sudden sour taste in your mouth or heaviness in your stomach? A spicy or heavy dinner is often blamed for this discomfort. But sometimes, your sleeping position may also worsen acidity. We asked a specialist which sleeping posture may trigger acid reflux and what changes can help ease the discomfort.
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Dr Lorance Peter, director of gastroenterology and hepatology at Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, confirmed to HT Lifestyle that the way you sleep can influence your digestion and worsen nighttime acidity.
Why does sleeping in the wrong position worsen acidity?
“The position of your sleeping influences how easily stomach acid travels back into the food pipe, leading to heartburn, a sour taste in the mouth, or disturbed sleep," he said.
So, there are some postures that make it easier for stomach acid to travel to the food pipe, triggering common symptoms of acid reflux. If you frequently suffer from nighttime acidity, then try changing your sleep position.
What is the recommended sleeping position?
Is there any sleeping position that is safe? The gastroenterologist recommended, “The most recommended sleeping position for people with acid reflux is lying on the left side with their upper body elevated.”
Moreover, the position of the upper body is also important, as the expert advised sleeping with the head of the bed raised by about 6 to 8 inches for those who experience frequent nighttime acidity.
How does this position help? He described, “The position keeps the junction between the stomach and the oesophagus above the level of stomach acid, reducing the chances of reflux.”
Which sleeping position worsens acidity?
Just as one sleeping position may reduce reflux chances, there are some other postures that can make it worse. Dr Peter cautioned, “Sleeping on the right side or flat on the back may make it easier for acid to flow upwards, especially after a heavy meal.” You may wonder if you can elevate with the help of extra pillows, but the expert clarified that it may not be enough, as it bends the neck rather than elevating the upper body.
How to reduce the risks of acidity?
The right sleeping position may help reduce nighttime reflux, but it cannot prevent acidity on its own.
Dr Peter recommended addressing the following triggers and habits:
- Avoid eating large meals late at night.
- Limit oily and spicy foods, excessive caffeine, and alcohol.
- Avoid smoking, as it may worsen acid reflux.
- Manage stress well.
- Eat dinner at least two to three hours before bedtime, allowing the stomach to partially empty before you lie down.
When should you see a doctor?
How do you know when your heartburn requires medical attention? If left untreated, chronic acid reflux may lead to complications. Here are some warning signs to watch for, as per the expert:
- Difficulty swallowing
- Unexplained weight loss
- Persistent chest discomfort
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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