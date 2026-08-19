Can your sleeping position worsen nighttime acidity? Gastroenterologist explains which postures to avoid

Do you experience nighttime acidity, such as a sudden sour taste in your mouth or heaviness in your stomach? A spicy or heavy dinner is often blamed for this discomfort. But sometimes, your sleeping position may also worsen acidity. We asked a specialist which sleeping posture may trigger acid reflux and what changes can help ease the discomfort.



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Dr Lorance Peter, director of gastroenterology and hepatology at Sakra World Hospital, Bengaluru, confirmed to HT Lifestyle that the way you sleep can influence your digestion and worsen nighttime acidity.

Why does sleeping in the wrong position worsen acidity? “The position of your sleeping influences how easily stomach acid travels back into the food pipe, leading to heartburn, a sour taste in the mouth, or disturbed sleep," he said.

So, there are some postures that make it easier for stomach acid to travel to the food pipe, triggering common symptoms of acid reflux. If you frequently suffer from nighttime acidity, then try changing your sleep position.

What is the recommended sleeping position? Is there any sleeping position that is safe? The gastroenterologist recommended, “The most recommended sleeping position for people with acid reflux is lying on the left side with their upper body elevated.”

Moreover, the position of the upper body is also important, as the expert advised sleeping with the head of the bed raised by about 6 to 8 inches for those who experience frequent nighttime acidity.

How does this position help? He described, “The position keeps the junction between the stomach and the oesophagus above the level of stomach acid, reducing the chances of reflux.”