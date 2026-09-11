That 'acidity' could be a heart attack: Medanta cardiologist Dr Nishant Tyagi shares warning signs you shouldn't miss

You know the movie scene — chest grab, gasp, collapse. In the real world, a heart attack is rarely that cinematic. Sometimes it just feels like acidity, getting tired too quickly at the gym, or exhaustion that you try to sleep off. Also read | Can you die from a broken heart? Cardiovascular surgeon says ‘yes’, explains why heartbreak can mimic a heart attack

That gap between what we see on screen and what actually happens is what worries heart doctors the most. According to Dr Nishant Tyagi, director of interventional cardiology at Medanta Noida, the human body usually gives off warning signals long before a cardiac event turns critical.

The problem isn’t that the body stays silent; it’s that we are expert excuse-makers. We blame the spicy sabzi from lunch, a stiff neck from a bad pillow, or the stress of a long workweek. But misinterpreting those signals can cost you the most critical resource in emergency medicine: time.

The anatomy of misdirection During an acute cardiac event, blood supply to a portion of the heart muscle is severely restricted or entirely cut off, explained Dr Tyagi, who has more than 22 years of clinical experience in invasive and non-invasive cardiology. The longer that blockage persists, the more heart tissue suffers irreversible damage.

Yet, patients routinely delay seeking emergency care because their symptoms don't match the theatrical standard. "The most recognised symptom of a heart attack is chest discomfort," Dr Tyagi said. "However, it does not always feel like severe pain," he added.

Instead of an excruciating knife-like sensation, Dr Tyagi pointed out that patients frequently report 'pressure, tightness, squeezing, heaviness, fullness or discomfort in the centre or across the chest'. This sensation might persist for several minutes, ease up briefly, and then return with greater intensity.

The biggest pitfall is sitting on the sidelines, waiting to see if the discomfort escalates. "A common mistake is to wait until the pain becomes unbearable before seeking help. That is not advisable," Dr Tyagi warned, adding, “Even mild or unusual chest discomfort should be taken seriously, particularly if it occurs with other warning signs.”