How to recognise a heart attack early? Cardiologist shares 8 warning signs you must know

When it comes to heart health, many people often ignore the early symptoms or dismiss them as minor discomforts. Cardiologists stress that identifying these signs early and seeking immediate care can make the difference between life and death. Thousands of heart attack cases are reported each year in both young and older adults, highlighting the urgent need for awareness. Cardiologists say that making lifestyle changes to reduce blood pressure in early adulthood could prevent cardiovascular diseases in later life.(Adobe Stock)

“Heart attacks often don’t happen suddenly; they are usually preceded by warning signs that we tend to overlook,” Dr A Sreenivas Kumar, Sr Consultant Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals, tells Health Shots. The key symptoms include:

Persistent chest pain or discomfort

Shortness of breath

Pain spreading to the arm, jaw, neck, or back

Sudden cold sweats

Unusual or extreme fatigue

Dizziness or fainting

Nausea or indigestion-like discomfort

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Many people ignore these signals, attributing them to stress or minor ailments. This delay in acknowledging the warning signs can hinder life-saving treatment. Recognising these eight symptoms early can significantly reduce the risk of complications. Awareness, regular health check-ups, and prompt action are your best tools for protecting heart health, as per the American Heart Association.

8 warning signs of an early heart attack

So, what are the specific early warning signs everyone should be aware of? Here are eight critical symptoms:

1. Chest discomfort

The most obvious symptom of a heart attack is discomfort or pain in the chest. This sensation may present as pressure, heaviness, or squeezing. This discomfort typically lasts for more than a few minutes, or it may come and go, as per the American Heart Association. It is vital never to ignore any form of chest pain.

2. Pain that spreads beyond the chest

Heart attack pain is not always localised. It can radiate to the following areas: arms, shoulders, back, neck, jaw and upper stomach. This spreading pain occurs because the nerves serving the heart are interconnected with various regions of the body, as per the American Heart Association. Therefore, if you experience unexplained pain in these areas, especially when accompanied by chest discomfort, take it seriously.

3. Shortness of breath

Experiencing difficulty in breathing, even without chest pain, can signal a heart attack. This condition may manifest as feeling breathless, aggravation of shortness of breath during mild physical activity, or difficulty breathing while resting, as per the American Lung Association. Any sudden or unexplained shortness of breath should prompt immediate medical attention.

4. Cold sweating

If you find yourself sweating profusely and without an apparent cause, such as exercise or hot weather, it could indicate heart trouble. "Many patients describe this sensation as a sudden clammy feeling, often accompanied by uneasiness, " explains the cardiologist. This reaction is caused by the body's stress on the heart and sudden changes in blood flow.

5. Nausea, indigestion, or stomach discomfort

Symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or indigestion can often be mistaken for stomach issues but may signal an impending heart attack. This is particularly true for women, who frequently present with atypical signs, as per the Journal of the American Heart Association. If your “indigestion” feels unusual, particularly if paired with chest heaviness or fatigue, it may be a severe cardiac symptom.

6. Light-headedness or dizziness

Unexplained spells of dizziness, fainting, or light-headedness should not be overlooked. These symptoms suggest that the heart is struggling to pump blood efficiently, reducing the oxygen supply to the brain, as per the AHA journals.

7. Fatigue and weakness

Unexplained fatigue, especially in women, can be an overlooked warning sign of a heart attack. Patients may report severe tiredness even during simple tasks such as climbing stairs, walking short distances, and performing daily chores, as per the journal Respiratory Medicine. If you experience sudden fatigue that feels unusual, do not dismiss it.

8. Rapid or irregular heartbeat

A racing heart or noticeable palpitations, particularly accompanied by chest discomfort or shortness of breath, can be alarming. "While there are many reasons for palpitations, their occurrence alongside other symptoms may suggest a cardiac emergency", shares the cardiologist.

What does chest discomfort indicate?

"If you notice one or more of these symptoms, particularly chest discomfort combined with other warning signs, do not delay", says Dr A Sreenivas Kumar.