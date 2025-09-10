Anurag Kashyap's 27 kg weight loss after heart attack, months on steroids: Strict liquid diet for 11 days, yoga and more

Anurag Kashyap turned 53 on September 10, 2025. The filmmaker's weight loss journey has not been just about physical transformation but also about improving his overall health and well-being. In a November 2023 interview with The Washington Post, Anurag recalled when he went into depression, took to drinking heavily and suffered two heart attacks. Also read | Anurag Kashyap’s post on dealing with a fatal ligament injury Anurag Kashyap celebrated his birthday on September 10; he turned 53.((File Photo/ AFP))

‘I had totally lost myself’

In an August 25, 2025, interview with Pema Wellness Retreat on their YouTube channel, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap discussed his positive experience at the wellness resort as he detailed his struggle with health issues, including a heart attack and asthma, and his unsuccessful attempts at recovery elsewhere.

Anurag said, “I had a heart attack, and I had a series of asthma attacks, and I was on steroids, and I had totally lost myself. I imploded. I tried a lot of things. I went to de-addiction program, but it didn't help me. I went to some other places, but it didn't help me... I never understood what had happened to me. I never understood why somebody like me, who is so fit and regular at exercise, I'm doing the same things as I was doing earlier, but why this sudden difference? Why have I suddenly put on weight? Why am I suddenly losing hair? Why did all my hair suddenly turn white?”

‘I have lost 27 kg since then’

Anurag shared how a holistic approach, including a 'strict liquid diet' explained scientifically by doctors, and various therapies, helped him understand and manage stress, and also aided his significant weight loss. He shared he lost 27 kg during his fitness journey.

Anurag recalled that he was put on a liquid diet for 11 days, which can be tough, especially when you're craving solid food. He recalled he showed discipline and determination, continuing the liquid diet for 11 days despite initial doubts and cravings.

Anurag said: “For the first time, I saw a massive difference. I have lost 27 kg since then. The yoga teacher he taught me pranayam. That taught me how to calm down, how to throw away stress. You know all you think about is work and then you think about food and then when you get time to sleep, you sleep, and you don't focus on other things. It has taught me how to give partial time to things which are important for your own wellbeing.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.